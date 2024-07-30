Aaron Judge Turns Heads With Deadline Message to Yankees

After hitting his 39th home run of the season, Aaron Judge seemingly sent another shot out of the park, and right into the offices of New York Yankees management.

When asked if he hopes the Yankees make more moves ahead of the trade deadline, Judge used 14 words to say “yes.”

“Other teams are making moves, so hopefully we start making moves, too,” Judge told reporters on July 29. “We’ll see.”

Judge hit two home runs in a 14-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on the eve of the trade deadline. If there was ever a time to get a message out there, he found it.

New York hasn’t been active, but they also haven’t been inactive by any stretch. They acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. for three prospects, and the instant results of that deal have been top marks.

Chisholm hit two home runs in the same game against the Phillies, and used Judge’s bat to hit the second one.

Judge told reporters it was Chisholm’s idea.

“That was all him, that was all him,” Judge said. “He was holding it, kind of taking some practice swings, and kind of looked at me and said ‘Hey, you mind?’ I said ‘No, go for it. Just make sure you use it.’ And he definitely did. So I think I get half a homer for that one.”

As of July 29, the Yankees are 63-45, and only a half of a game back of the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East lead.

Jon Heyman Shoots Down Jack Flaherty Chances

On July 29, hours ahead of a scheduled start against the Cleveland Guardians, Jack Flaherty was scratched from the lineup, according to Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that New York was in talks with the Detroit Tigers on the righty starter.

https://x.com/BNightengale/status/1818021623917912182

“The New York Yankees are in extensive trade talks for Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, and plan to trade starter Nestor Cortes if they land Flaherty,” Nightengale tweeted on July 29.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post shot down the chances of the Yankees landing the righty starter.

“There were also some rumblings the Yankees were in on top right-handed rental Jack Flaherty,” Heyman wrote on July 29. “However, things didn’t look overwhelmingly positive on that front, either.”

Flaherty is 7-5 in 18 starts this season. Through July 29, he’s pitched 106.2 innings, allowed 15 home runs and thrown 133 strikeouts.

Yankees Urged To Make ‘Major Rotation Move’

In the same column for the New York Post, Heyman urged New York to strike another trade. But this time, for a starting arm.

“They (Yankees) need to bolster their rotation in a big way, not just because the Orioles (and Dodgers) are the most likely team to do so, but also because they are just not good enough,” Heyman wrote. “I get it. The price of doing business isn’t just high, it’s extraordinary. But it’s time to act.”

Blake Snell represents a likely option, after the San Francisco Giants have signaled to teams they’re punting on 2024.

The one caveat? He has a $30 million player option for 2025, and San Francisco isn’t open to splitting the tab.

“The Yankees are one of a half-dozen teams to check in on two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, but the Giants are telling teams they don’t want to pay down Snell’s $30 million 2025 player option,” Heyman wrote.

Snell is the reigning NL Cy Young recipient. He’s pitched 47.2 innings, allowed 5 home runs, and thrown 61 strikeouts this season.