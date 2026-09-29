Will Aaron Judge Play vs. Red Sox? Latest on Yankees Star’s Status

Aaron Judge is making his case to be on the New York Yankees’ Wild Card roster ahead of Tuesday’s Game 1 against the Boston Red Sox.

Judge’s Latest Push to Return for the Yankees

Judge took on-field batting practice and faced live pitching Monday for the first time since straining the soleus muscle in his right calf on Sept. 16. He worked two walks, struck out looking and grounded out over four plate appearances against Elmer Rodriguez and fellow roster hopeful Ryan Weathers.

Asked directly whether he expects to be back for Game 1, Judge kept things vague, according to SNY Yankees. “I think a lot of things. I don’t make those decisions,” Judge said. “We’ll see how today goes and we’ll have a better answer for you at the end of this.”

He sounded confident about where his body stands. “I’m feeling great,” Judge said, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “I’ve been doing a lot of work back there to try to get back as soon as I can. I’ve been swinging for a couple days, moving around. I’m excited to get on the field and hit a little bit today and see what we can do.”

Judge acknowledged he’s been lobbying hard behind the scenes. “I’ve been doing a lot of convincing, I feel like, so I’m going to keep doing that,” Judge said. “We’re all going to be smart, but I think they all know I want to be out there, especially in the first game. Guys take risks every single day. I know a lot of guys in here are banged up and dealing with stuff. So, yeah, I understand the risks.”

What’s Still Missing From Judge’s Recovery

One notable gap remains. Judge has not done any baserunning. When asked directly, he only mentioned work on the team’s zero-gravity treadmill. He also skipped outdoor running and defensive work Monday, despite saying he wants to return as a right fielder rather than a designated hitter. By comparison, Giancarlo Stanton, also pushing to make the roster after multiple calf strains, did run the bases after his own five plate appearances Monday.

Manager Aaron Boone has not committed to Judge’s availability. “He’s making progress. We’ll continue to see where he’s at,” Boone said before the workout. Boone also declined to say whether a DH-only or pinch-hit role is the more realistic outcome, saying that decision will come after conversations with the team’s medical and training staff.

Judge, for his part, downplayed how much influence he actually has over the final call. “I’m a part of zero plans,” he said. “They make the decisions. They kind of run this. So I voice my opinions. That might be 1% of what goes into the final say so.”

Judge’s Injury Timeline

Judge is dealing with a moderate soleus strain, an injury that typically requires three to six weeks of recovery. It came just seven games after he returned from a fractured right rib that had already cost him 84 games this season. He received a platelet-poor plasma injection on Sept. 21 to help speed up the healing process, according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo.

Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series Details

Game 1 between the Yankees and Red Sox is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. The series is set to continue Wednesday, Sept. 30, with a potential Game 3 on Oct. 1 if necessary.