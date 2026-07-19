New York Yankees Add 3-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees will play their second game of the day against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They most recently lost Sunday afternoon’s game by a score of 8-2.

After also losing Friday’s game 2-1, the Yankees will look to avoid a sweep.

New York Yankees Add 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Sunday night’s game, the Yankees announced that they have called up Kervin Castro.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “• Recalled RHP Kervin Castro (#74) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Castro is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He appeared in one game earlier this year.

Looking At Castro

Castro has spent part of three seasons in the MLB.

Before New York, the 27-year-old had spent time with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

He has gone 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA in 21 career games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Chris Kirschner: “Kervin Castro is the pick instead of de Los Santos”

Ryan Garcia: “Kervin Castro has a fascinating pitch mix, he relies on this three fastballs and is able to get soft contact and whiffs on it. Good extension helps his fastballs play up more, starting mixing in a curveball after returning from the IL.”

@FiresideYankees: “The Yankees have optioned Jake Bird to Triple-A and have recalled RHP Kervin Castro from Scranton. Castro has produced a 2.05 ERA and a 27.6% K% across 20 appearances for the RailRiders.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-44 record in 98 games.

They are just 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.