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New York Yankees Add 3-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 24: Kervin Castro #74 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 7 at Wrigley Field on August 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees will play their second game of the day against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They most recently lost Sunday afternoon’s game by a score of 8-2.

After also losing Friday’s game 2-1, the Yankees will look to avoid a sweep.

New York Yankees Add 3-Year MLB Player

GettyKervin Castro #74 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of Sunday night’s game, the Yankees announced that they have called up Kervin Castro.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “• Recalled RHP Kervin Castro (#74) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Castro is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He appeared in one game earlier this year.

Looking At Castro

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Kervin Castro #74 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Castro has spent part of three seasons in the MLB.

Before New York, the 27-year-old had spent time with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

He has gone 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA in 21 career games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyKervin Castro #76 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in game 4 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Chris Kirschner: “Kervin Castro is the pick instead of de Los Santos”

Ryan Garcia: “Kervin Castro has a fascinating pitch mix, he relies on this three fastballs and is able to get soft contact and whiffs on it. Good extension helps his fastballs play up more, starting mixing in a curveball after returning from the IL.”

@FiresideYankees: “The Yankees have optioned Jake Bird to Triple-A and have recalled RHP Kervin Castro from Scranton. Castro has produced a 2.05 ERA and a 27.6% K% across 20 appearances for the RailRiders.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees takes the ball from Cam Schlittler #31 during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of a double header at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-44 record in 98 games.

They are just 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Add 3-Year MLB Player During Dodgers Series

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