Alex Rodriguez Believes 23-Year-Old New York Yankees Player Is A Future All-Star

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets (at Citi Field) by a score of 5-2.

They are looking to bounce back after losing each of their last two series.

A-Rod Believes Yankees Player Is A Future All-Star

Earlier this season, the Yankees called up Jasson Domínguez.

However, he is now on the IL after suffering an injury on May 7.

Yankees PR wrote (on May 8): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Recalled RHP Kervin Castro (#74) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. •Placed OF Jasson Domínguez on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder AC joint sprain. •Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Domínguez (who is 23) has already spent part of four different seasons with the Yankees.

He had been batting .200 with six hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in his first nine games of the 2026 season.

In a recent interview with WFAN, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez spoke highly of Domínguez.

Rodriguez: “Domínguez at center gives you youth, speed and here’s a guy that’s gonna be a future All-Star.”

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Those are extremely intriguing words from Rodriguez.

Domínguez is coming off a year where he batted .257 with 98 hits, ten home runs, 47 RBI’s, 58 runs and 23 stolen bases in a career-high 123 games.

He had only appeared in 26 total regular season games in his first two years.

The Yankees have a lot depth right now, which is why Dominguez did not initially make the 2026 Opening Day roster.

Once he returns to full health, he will be an intriguing player to watch for New York going forward.

In Triple-A this season, Dominguez is batting .326 with 30 hits, three home runs, 15 RBI’s, 15 runs and eight stolen bases in 24 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-17 record in 45 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 14-11 in 25 on the road).

Last season, the Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.