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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media after hitting his 600th career home run. Rodriguez hit a first inning two run home run against pitcher Shaun Marcum of the Toronto Blue Jays on August 4, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Right before the game, the team officially announced an update on Aaron Judge.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 6/2) with a stress fracture of his right rib.”

Alex Rodriguez Makes Aaron Judge Statement

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 20, 2016 in Oakland, California. A-Rod has been on the disabled list but is expected to return soon.

On Thursday (before the injury update), Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was asked about Judge (via FS1’s First Things First).

Chris Broussard: “If he doesn’t win a World Series, how is he remembered in New York?… What do you think the pressure is like on him to get it done in a Yankee uniform?”

Rodriguez: “I don’t think they’ll admit the pressure… But the pressure is huge… I can tell you from personal experience… In New York, it’s all about winning championships… I think that’s the biggest pressure this team has… Starting next spring training, the best player in the game, Aaron Judge, is gonna be 35-years-old… You have to win now.”

Judge is now out for an extended period.

He had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this season.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field on August 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Judge is in his 11th season (all with the Yankees).

He has established himself as one of the best players of all time, and has hit 50+ home runs in three of the past four seasons.

Nearly the only thing he is missing from his Hall of Fame career is a World Series title.

Yankees Ahead Of Red Sox Game

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks with members of the press during a pre-game interview prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yankees come into Friday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-25 record in 62 games.

They are 18-11 in 29 games at home in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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