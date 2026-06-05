New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Right before the game, the team officially announced an update on Aaron Judge.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 6/2) with a stress fracture of his right rib.”

Alex Rodriguez Makes Aaron Judge Statement

On Thursday (before the injury update), Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was asked about Judge (via FS1’s First Things First).

Chris Broussard: “If he doesn’t win a World Series, how is he remembered in New York?… What do you think the pressure is like on him to get it done in a Yankee uniform?”

Rodriguez: “I don’t think they’ll admit the pressure… But the pressure is huge… I can tell you from personal experience… In New York, it’s all about winning championships… I think that’s the biggest pressure this team has… Starting next spring training, the best player in the game, Aaron Judge, is gonna be 35-years-old… You have to win now.”

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Judge is now out for an extended period.

He had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this season.

Judge is in his 11th season (all with the Yankees).

He has established himself as one of the best players of all time, and has hit 50+ home runs in three of the past four seasons.

Nearly the only thing he is missing from his Hall of Fame career is a World Series title.

Yankees Ahead Of Red Sox Game

The Yankees come into Friday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-25 record in 62 games.

They are 18-11 in 29 games at home in the Bronx.