Hi, Subscriber

Alex Rodriguez Urges New York Yankees To Trade For 6x Time MLB All-Star

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK - MAY 21: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the New York Mets on May 21, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 7-5 in Ohio.

Paul Goldschmidt led the team with three RBI’s.

Alex Rodriguez Urges Yankees To Trade For All-Star

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on June 1, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.

The Yankees will likely be an active team at the trade deadline looking to improve their roster for playoff run.

In a recent interview with FS1’s First Things First, Alex Rodriguez said he thinks the team should look to acquire Jeremy Peña.

He also mentioned that Josh Hader would be a good option.

Rodriguez: “And then I would look at Hader, the left-handed relief guy. Those are kind of the two moves I would think about.”

Looking At Hader

GettyJosh Hader #71 of the Houston Astros pitches during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Daikin Park on June 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

Hader

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Alex Rodriguez Urges New York Yankees To Trade For 6x Time MLB All-Star

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x