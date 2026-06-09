Alex Rodriguez Urges New York Yankees To Trade For 6x Time MLB All-Star

On Monday, the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 7-5 in Ohio.

Paul Goldschmidt led the team with three RBI’s.

Alex Rodriguez Urges Yankees To Trade For All-Star

The Yankees will likely be an active team at the trade deadline looking to improve their roster for playoff run.

In a recent interview with FS1’s First Things First, Alex Rodriguez said he thinks the team should look to acquire Jeremy Peña.

He also mentioned that Josh Hader would be a good option.

Rodriguez: “And then I would look at Hader, the left-handed relief guy. Those are kind of the two moves I would think about.”

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Looking At Hader

Hader