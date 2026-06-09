NEW YORK - MAY 21: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the New York Mets on May 21, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
He also mentioned that Josh Hader would be a good option.
Rodriguez: “And then I would look at Hader, the left-handed relief guy. Those are kind of the two moves I would think about.”
Looking At Hader
GettyJosh Hader #71 of the Houston Astros pitches during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Daikin Park on June 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
Hader
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday, the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 7-5 in Ohio.Paul Goldschmidt led the team with three RBI’s.Alex Rodriguez Urges Yankees To Trade For All-StarThe Yankees will likely be an active team at the trade deadline looking to improve their roster for playoff run.In a recent interview with FS1’s […]
Alex Rodriguez Urges New York Yankees To Trade For 6x Time MLB All-Star