Yankees ‘Could’ Bring Back Disappointing Veteran Outfielder

The New York Yankees bringing Alex Verdugo back doesn’t seem likely at this point, but it shouldn’t be counted out just yet. Verdugo’s market seems non-existent at this stage of the offseason, and unless a team is willing to give him a deal to be a fourth outfielder, it might take much longer.

In an interesting scenario, the Yankees could bring Verdugo back as the fourth outfielder. If they were to trade Trent Grisham and sign Verdugo to a cheaper deal, the Yankees could upgrade their roster and save money.

That scenario was proposed by Adam Weinrib of YanksGoYard, who believes the Yankees “could” seek a reunion with Verdugo despite how unlikely it might seem.

“The Yankees want to give Jasson Dominguez a chance. The Yankees should give Jasson Dominguez a chance. Alex Verdugo, who graciously attempted to give away his starting role to Dominguez last fall before earning it back by default after a poor defensive stretch by The Martian, shouldn’t be an option for the Yankees next season.

“But the tumbleweeds blowing by Verdugo’s section of the Rumor Mill makes one wonder whether the Yankees would be interested in inviting him back as a fourth outfield option. They could offer him Trent Grisham’s salary and package Grisham elsewhere in exchange for more pitching. Cody Bellinger’s flexibility allows for the possiblity of Bellinger in center and Verdugo in left on Dominguez rest days,” Weinrib wrote on January 6.

Where Will Verdugo Play in 2025?

Verudog’s offensive production since 2021 hasn’t been much. His 2024 showing, his first season with the New York Yankees, was by far the worst of his career on that side of the baseball, slashing .233/.291/.356 with an 83 OPS+.

He was an excellent defender in left field, and there’s value in that. Factor that in with him being loved by his Yankees teammates, and it isn’t out of the question that a team could offer him a contract to be a good clubhouse guy and above-average defender.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted he’d sign with the San Diego Padres, writing about his clubhouse presence.

“Verdugo was the starting left fielder for the American League champion Yankees but had a subpar year, batting just .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs. He’s a good defender in left field, grinds day in and day out, and is respected in the clubhouse because of the edge with which he plays.

“If the Padres aren’t able to bring back Profar, they could pivot to Verdugo. Otherwise, he might have to accept a role as a fourth outfielder somewhere. The Giants, Pirates and Diamondbacks could make a depth play for him,” Bowden wrote on January 6.

Should the Yankees Bring Verdugo Back?

Unless the New York Yankees trade Grisham, a reunion with Verdugo wouldn’t make much sense.

Signing him would also open the door to playing him more than the Yankees should, taking away at-bats from Jasson Dominguez, who New York needs to commit full-time to or trade this season.

Dominguez could be a future star if things go as planned, and wasting his development for Verdugo to get at-bats doesn’t help anyone.