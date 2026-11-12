Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Over Offseason

The New York Yankees are coming off a season where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

After sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, they were swept by the Rays.

Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, a former Yankees star (Luis Severino) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Italy with my love @rosmaly_frechel 🇮🇹”

Looking At Severino

Severino pitched the first eight years of his career for the Yankees.

He made back-to-back All-Star Games in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, Severino went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 games.

Severino then went on to pitch for the New York Mets for one season in 2024.

That year, he had a solid season, going 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts.

Following the Mets, Severino went to the Athletics where he has been for the last two seasons.

He is coming off a year where he only appeared in 12 games due to injury.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2024.

Their most recent title came during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.