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Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Over Offseason

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MIAMI, FL - JULY 10: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a season where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

After sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, they were swept by the Rays.

Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyLuis Severino #40 of the Athletics looks on against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

This week, a former Yankees star (Luis Severino) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Italy with my love @rosmaly_frechel 🇮🇹”

Looking At Severino

GettyLuis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees reacts in the third inning against the Chicago White Sox during game one of a double header at Yankee Stadium on June 8, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City.

Severino pitched the first eight years of his career for the Yankees.

He made back-to-back All-Star Games in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, Severino went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 games.

GettyPitcher Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after being relieved in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during a game at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Severino then went on to pitch for the New York Mets for one season in 2024.

That year, he had a solid season, going 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts.

GettyLuis Severino #40 of the New York Mets walks across the field in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.

Following the Mets, Severino went to the Athletics where he has been for the last two seasons.

He is coming off a year where he only appeared in 12 games due to injury.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. 

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2024.

Their most recent title came during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Over Offseason

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