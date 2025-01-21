Analyst Links Former Yankees’ Slugger to Rival NL Team

Former New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo has been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers to further strengthen their lineup.

MLB analyst Joseph Kallan of FanSided believes the Dodgers aren’t done in free agency and links them to Rizzo. Kallan believes Rizzo could benefit from not playing every day, as he could backup Freddie Freeman.

“While the Dodgers already have Freddie Freeman anchoring first base, signing veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo would provide valuable depth and versatility,” Kallan wrote. “Rizzo’s 2024 season with the New York Yankees was marred by injuries, including a right forearm issue and a fractured finger, but he remains a high-caliber defender and a respected leader.

“Adding Rizzo as a backup option would give the Dodgers the luxury of resting Freeman periodically without sacrificing defensive quality or a left-handed power bat,” Kallan added. “With 15 years of MLB experience, Rizzo also brings postseason pedigree. And, the potential to add another World Series ring to his résumé. For a team aiming for perfection, Rizzo would be a low-risk, high-reward insurance policy.”

Rizzo did struggle to stay healthy last season, so a reduced role could be something he’s after. He also would have a legit chance of winning a World Series with the Dodgers and potentially rebuilding his value for next offseason.

Rizzo hit .228 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024 as he played in just 92 games, which was his second straight year of not playing in 100 games.

Rizzo Wanted to Remain With Yankees

New York declined the option on Rizzo’s contract making him a free agent.

However, after the Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rizzo said he wanted to remain in the Bronx. The slugger said playing for the Yankees was special and something he hoped would continue.

“To wear this jersey is something special that I wish every baseball player gets to feel, because it’s a different feeling, wearing this jersey,” Rizzo said after Game 5… “I love playing here, I love being a Yankee, I love what comes with it. I love the standard that has been set here from all the generations, the great Yankees in the past. Yeah, this could very well be [the end of his Yankees tenure]. I’m a realist. I’m not naive to it. But I think all that will shape out when the time is right.”

Although Rizzo wanted to remain with the Yankees, the team decided to decline his option making him a free agent.

Rizzo played for the Yankees in parts of 4 seasons hitting .234 with 60 home runs and 172 RBIs.

Dodgers Make Another Impact Move

Los Angeles is the reigning World Series champion and the Dodgers have been aggressive in free agency.

The Dodgers have signed Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Teoscar Hernández, Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, Michael Conforto, and Hyesong Kim in free agency. Now, on January 21, it was reported Los Angeles agreed to a deal with reliever Kirby Yates.

Yates appeared in 61 games with the Texas Rangers in 2024. He went 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA and was 33-for-34 on saves. Yates is a two-time MLB All-Star.