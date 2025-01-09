Analyst Urges Yankees to Avoid Signing Former Gold Glover Infielder

The New York Yankees have been linked to several infielders, but one analyst believes the team should avoid one of them.

One name that has been linked to the Yankees is Brendan Rodgers who was selected third overall by the Colorado Rockies in the 2015 MLB draft. He’s currently a free agent and would be a good replacement for Gleyber Torres.

Yet, MLB analyst Jacob Mountz of FanSided believes New York should avoid singing Rodgers.

“His presence at the plate comes with undesirable attributes already common to the Yankees and doesn’t complement their batting order: He strikes out at a high clip, doesn’t barrel the ball very often and he doesn’t walk much, leading to poor on-base numbers,” Mountz wrote.

“Furthermore, according to Baseball Savant, his 13 home runs would have only been 10 in the Bronx, thanks largely to his right-handed swing,” Mountz added. “This was seemingly the same reason the Yankees passed on Bregman. Another alarming factor would be his splits: At home in Denver, Rodgers hit .328 with nine home runs; on the road, he hit .214 with only four home runs.”

Rodgers struggled to hit outside of Coors Field which is why Mountz thinks he isn’t a fit for the Yankees.

Analyst Questions Yankees’ Interest in Rodgers

Rodgers is a great defender as he was a Gold Glover in 2022. Despite that, Mountz believes the Yankees need more offense than Rodgers at second base.

“Rodgers doesn’t bring much that could offset the Yankees’ obvious offensive flaws. His speed on the bases is also not an advantage: In his career, Rodgers has stolen one base, and he ranks in the 20th percentile in sprint speed,” Mountz added. “So, why does Cashman want him? Rodgers is a solid defender at second, winning a Gold Glove in 2022. A solid infield defender would be a much welcome sight after the excruciating World Series defensive debacle that scattered the Yankees’ championship hopes in a single inning. In Rodgers’ case, however, it would come at a real cost.”

Rodgers did win a Gold Glove in 2022, which showed off his defense. But, at the plate, his career-high is 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Ultimately, Mountz thinks the Yankees should look for a better bat than Rodgers to replace Torres at second base.

Who Else Could New York Pursue?

If the Yankees don’t sign Rodgers as Mountz urges, there are other infielders New York could pursue.

The Yankees were linked to Gavin Lux before he was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds. But, New York has been linked to Luis Arraez in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

“The Yankees are unquestionably a deeper team — and they’re not done, either. They’ve continued to discuss Luis Arráez with San Diego and inquired about Gavin Lux, whom the Dodgers could trade, to fill their open second-base slot. When the contract demands for relief pitching drop, the Yankees could dabble there, too,” Passan wrote.

Along with Arraez, New York has also checked in on Jorge Polanco, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported.

“The Yankees’ ongoing search for infield help appears to be thorough and includes an interesting bounce-back candidate,” Heyman wrote. “As they sort through options following the departure of Gleyber Torres, the Yankees have checked in on 11-year pro Jorge Polanco, a source said. The club could use a second baseman or third baseman. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. able to man the other spot. And Polanco can play either position when healthy. Which he is expected to be in time for the season.”

Ultimately, the Yankees seem to be active in their search to replace Torres at second base.