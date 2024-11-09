Analyst Urges Yankees to Bring Back Veteran Slugger in Free Agency

The New York Yankees are predicted to be one of the most active teams in free agency and one analyst wants them to bring back Anthony Rizzo.

MLB analyst Phillip Martinez of SNY believes New York should sign Rizzo despite the team declining his $17 million option.

“Rizzo is a beloved figure in the Yankees locker room,” Martinez wrote. “His experience, especially in the postseason, is valuable. As we saw in the postseason, his bat-to-ball skills are still there. The issue is whether Rizzo would return on a cheaper deal for another crack at a World Series title on a team he truly enjoys being a part of. I also believe there is still something left in Rizzo’s tank, he’s just been held back by injuries. Don’t forget, 2023 was shaping up to be just like 2022 for Rizzo.”

Martinez believes a healthy Rizzo is a much better option than Ben Rice at first base. He also thinks Rizzo won’t cost that much money.

“Perhaps I’m nostalgic. But, unless the Yankees are going to spend big bucks on Alonso or Walker, bringing back Rizzo on a team-friendly deal is the way to go for at least another year, perhaps with an option for a second,” Martinez added. “I just can’t see Rice being an everyday hitter and improving enough defensively to warrant going to him at this stage. Bring Rizzo back and the Yankees can hopefully run it back.”

Rizzo hit .228 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs in 92 games with the Yankees last season.

Anthony Rizzo Wanted to Remain With Yankees

Rizzo has been with the Yankees since midway through the 2021 season when he was acquired from the Chicago Cubs.

The slugging first baseman has been a key player for New York. He made it clear after the World Series that he wanted to remain with the Yankees.

“To wear this jersey is something special that I wish every baseball player gets to feel, because it’s a different feeling, wearing this jersey,” Rizzo said… I love playing here, I love being a Yankee, I love what comes with it. I love the standard that has been set here from all the generations, the great Yankees in the past. Yeah, this could very well be [the end of his Yankees tenure]. I’m a realist. I’m not naive to it. But I think all that will shape out when the time is right.”

Rizzo did okay in the playoffs for New York as he hit .267 but didn’t hit a home run or drive in a run.

Yankees Linked to Walker & Alonso

However, one reason why New York may not re-sign Rizzo is because the Yankees have been linked to Pete Alonso and Christian Walker.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed to the media that he has checked in on Alonso.

“Yeah, sure he did,” Cashman said. “There are a lot of high-quality players in this marketplace, and certainly Pete did an amazing job with the Mets. So, I had a brief conversation with Scott about a lot of his, he has a lot of free agents, which is normal, and Pete’s one of them, so yes.”

Along with Alonso, the Yankees have been linked to Walker. MLB insider Bob Nightengale says New York will aggressively pursue

“There are at least six teams who plan to aggressively pursue Walker, with everyone involved from the New York Yankees to the Diamondbacks to the Washington Nationals, believing he’ll come at less than half the price of (Pete) Alonso,” Nightengale wrote.

Whether or not the Yankees will land Alonso or Walker is to be seen.