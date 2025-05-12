Yankees Trade Idea Reunites Starting Pitcher Amid Injuries

The New York Yankees have to make a move to bolster their starting rotation if they want to repeat as American League champions and hoist the World Series trophy for the first time since 2009.

While the trade deadline is still months away, it is never too early to forecast some potential swaps. One arm the Yankees could go after is Pittsburgh Pirates starter Andrew Heaney, who spent the back half of the 2021 season in the Bronx with poor results.

After being traded to New York from the Los Angeles Angels, Heaney went 2-2 with a 7.32 ERA and a 6.93 FIP over 12 games, five starts, and 35 and 2/3 innings.

He initially struggled as a starter and experienced similar woes out of the bullpen. However, with Heaney having one of the better campaigns of his 12-year MLB tenure, the Yankees could contact Pittsburgh about a reunion.

Here is what Peter Chawaga of The Sporting News had to say:

“Gerrit Cole will be out for the entire season and into next after getting Tommy John surgery, and it’s an open question how Luis Gil will look when he makes his 2025 debut,” Chawaga wrote.

Yankees Urged to Look for Starting Pitching on Pirates

As a result, the New York Yankees could be looking for an external boost at the trade deadline. And Jomboy Media’s Justin Penik, when asked to predict a trade deadline acquisition for the Yankees, went with a breakout star from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Give me a good pitcher on the Pirates,” Penik said, suggesting the team would be looking to deal a starter not named Paul Skenes as it continues to build toward the future.

When his ‘Talkin’ Yanks’ colleague Jake Storiale suggested Andrew Heaney, Penik agreed the trade idea made sense, noting that Heaney’s played for the Yankees before.”

Yankees receive: LHP Andrew Heaney

Pirates receive: 2B/3B Jorbit Vivas (No. 19)

Heaney is on an expiring contract and at 34 years old, should not require too steep a price. Pittsburgh have grown infamous for letting elite pitchers slip through their fingers, and while Heaney is not on Gerrit Cole or Tyler Glasnow’s level, he could be the next to depart.

Will Jorbit Vivas Be Enough for Andrew Heaney?

Vivas may not be enough for Heaney straight up, but he is still a young infielder with defensive versatility and is already earning at-bats for New York. The New York Yankees already have enough middle infielders and would be wise to sacrifice some future for the present.

New York has a phenomenal one-two punch in Max Fried (1.05 ERA, 2.92 FIP) and Carlos Rodón (3.29 ERA, 3.67 FIP) and a trustworthy No. 3 in Clarke Schmidt, who, despite his slow start, is a proven Big Leaguer.

There is still Luis Gil, who should be back sometime in June, but will likely have a strict innings limit, and rookie Will Warren, who has shown flashes but is not quite an established MLB pitcher, yet.

Heaney would make for an excellent back-end starter, despite his rough first go-around with the Yankees. Through eight starts this season, he has a 3.15 ERA and a 4.21 ERA, and could bring a certain veteran pedigree to strengthen New York’s pitching depth.

It may not be the blockbuster move Yankees fans want, particularly given Heaney’s poor performance in the Bronx, but it could be necessary to win in October.