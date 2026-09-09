Injured Former New York Yankees Star Gets Good News

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 5-3.

Injured Former Yankees Star Gets Good News

Also on Tuesday, a former Yankees star (Miguel Andujar) got good news with his current team.

Andujar (who is now with the San Diego Padres) has been out of MLB action since July 19.

MLB.com wrote (on September 8): “Sustained fracture when he was hit by a pitch on July 19 in Kansas City. Began a rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso on Sept. 8.”

Andujar had been batting .259 with 62 hits, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 24 runs and two stolen bases in 74 games.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Padres.

The 31-year-old had spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

In 2018, Andujar batted .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Social Media On Andujar

Here’s what people were saying:

@SleeperPadres: “Finally an update on Miguel Andujar. He’s starting his rehab assignment.”

Ian Napetian: “Miguel Andújar doubles in the first run of the day for the Chihuahuas, who lead 1-0 in Tacoma.”

El Paso Chihuahuas: “Andújar in the mix. 3B Will Wagner DH Miguel Andújar CF Carlos Rodríguez 2B Marcos Castañon 1B Nick Pratto LF Gage Workman C Rodolfo Durán RF Braedon Karpathios SS Clay Dungan P JP Sears”

Looking At The Padres And Yankees

The Padres are currently the third-place team in the National League West with a 77-68 record in 145 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.