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Injured Former New York Yankees Star Gets Good News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Miguel Andujar #41 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after he was out against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on May 31, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 5-3.

Injured Former Yankees Star Gets Good News

GettyMiguel Andujar #41 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run during the sixth inning at Petco Park on July 08, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Also on Tuesday, a former Yankees star (Miguel Andujar) got good news with his current team.

Andujar (who is now with the San Diego Padres) has been out of MLB action since July 19.

MLB.com wrote (on September 8): “Sustained fracture when he was hit by a pitch on July 19 in Kansas City. Began a rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso on Sept. 8.”

GettyMiguel Andujar #41 of the San Diego Padres tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park on May 19, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Andujar had been batting .259 with 62 hits, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 24 runs and two stolen bases in 74 games.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Padres.

The 31-year-old had spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

In 2018, Andujar batted .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Social Media On Andujar

GettyMiguel Andujar of the San Diego Padres is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on July 17, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying:

@SleeperPadres: “Finally an update on Miguel Andujar. He’s starting his rehab assignment.”

Ian Napetian: “Miguel Andújar doubles in the first run of the day for the Chihuahuas, who lead 1-0 in Tacoma.”

El Paso Chihuahuas: “Andújar in the mix. 3B Will Wagner DH Miguel Andújar CF Carlos Rodríguez 2B Marcos Castañon 1B Nick Pratto LF Gage Workman C Rodolfo Durán RF Braedon Karpathios SS Clay Dungan P JP Sears”

Looking At The Padres And Yankees

The Padres are currently the third-place team in the National League West with a 77-68 record in 145 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees sends a hit by Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies to first for the out in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. 

Meanwhile, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 82-62 record in 144 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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