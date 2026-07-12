New York Yankees Announce Amed Rosario Decision Before Nationals Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the finale of their three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

They are looking to go for the sweep (after winning Saturday’s game 4-2).

Amed Rosario finished with one walk.

New York Yankees Announce Amed Rosario Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/12 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C M. Schuemann RF W. Warren SP”

Rosario is not in the lineup on Sunday.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

The 30-year-old comes into the day batting .240 with 36 hits, nine home runs, 27 RBIs, 20 runs and one stolen base in 55 games.

Social Media On Rosario

Here’s what people have been saying about Rosario recently:

Greg Joyce (July 11): “As was the case last night, Ryan McMahon pinch hits for Amed Rosario as soon as the righty bulk pitcher relieves the lefty opener. Today its the third inning.”

Chris Kirschner (July 10): “Rosario is unplayable defensively”

Gary Sheffield Jr. (July 10): “I think we all knew this, but Rosario can’t play third base. That’s unreal over there. Bats look better today. I’ll take it.”

@mikedorb1 (July 10): “They need to DFA Rosario after tonight’s game. He is one of the worst defensive players in baseball. And he no longer can do the one thing he used to be able to do. Hit lefties. He serves no purpose on this team at all.”

@RandyinPO (July 10): “He’s going to play his way off the roster after the All-Star break. Terrible defensively.”

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday

The Yankees come into the day as the second-place team in the American League East with a 53-42 record in 95 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.