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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision For Rays Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his fifth inning home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on April 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

The Yankees lost Friday’s game 4-2 (and Saturday’s game was postponed).

Anthony Volpe did not play on Friday.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/24 T. Grisham CF A. Judge RF B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Volpe remains out of the lineup, as José Caballero is starting at shortstop.

This season, the 25-year-old is batting .217 with five hits, three RBI’s, two runs and two stolen bases.

He is in his fourth year with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees flips his bat after hitting a single during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@TalkinYanks: “Yankees are running out the same lineup today that they used Friday night, which notably features Jose Caballero at shortstop and Anthony Volpe on the bench again”

Max Mannis: “Figured Yanks would get Volpe in the mix today, pleasantly surprised they’re sticking with Cabby”

@xab1ball: “Free Volpe”

@hankwilliams73: “Cabby loses us the game and he starts again? Just awful”

@nico_maddred: “miss the sight of Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez in the lineup”

@gallagwar: “Can someone give me a single good reason why Trent Grisham should be batting leadoff for a MLB team? And why McMahon and Wells play at all?”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have struggled as of late, going 4-6 over their last ten games.

They are 16-9 in the 25 games they have played at home in the Bronx.

Right now, the Yankees are 30-22 in 52 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East (and 5.5 games back of the Rays).

Following the Rays, they will visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision For Rays Game

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