New York Yankees Announce Big Roster News During Phillies Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Phillies in Philadelphia.

They are coming off a 3-1 win on Saturday.

However, Cody Bellinger suffered an injury during the game.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (during Saturday’s game): “Cody Bellinger is coming out of the game. He appeared to be limping as he exited the field. Max Schuemann takes over in left field.”

New York Yankees Announce Big Roster News

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced that Bellinger has been placed on the injured list.

Spencer Jones will be recalled from Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed INF/OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. • Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At Bellinger

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game MVP has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 seasons.

Right now, Bellinger is batting .259 with 97 hits, 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.

Looking At Jones

On the other hand, Jones is in the middle of his rookie season.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft (out of Vanderbilt) by the Yankees.

Right now, Jones is batting .224 with 17 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, six runs and one stolen base in 31 MLB games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees come into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

After Sunday, they will remain on the road to visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Rate Field.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 33-22 in 55 games outside of the Bronx.