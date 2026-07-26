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New York Yankees Announce Big Roster News During Phillies Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Phillies in Philadelphia.

They are coming off a 3-1 win on Saturday.

However, Cody Bellinger suffered an injury during the game.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (during Saturday’s game): “Cody Bellinger is coming out of the game. He appeared to be limping as he exited the field. Max Schuemann takes over in left field.”

New York Yankees Announce Big Roster News

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strikeout during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced that Bellinger has been placed on the injured list.

Spencer Jones will be recalled from Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed INF/OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. • Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At Bellinger

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game MVP has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 seasons.

Right now, Bellinger is batting .259 with 97 hits, 11 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees singles during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

On the other hand, Jones is in the middle of his rookie season.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft (out of Vanderbilt) by the Yankees.

Right now, Jones is batting .224 with 17 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, six runs and one stolen base in 31 MLB games.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees come into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

After Sunday, they will remain on the road to visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Rate Field.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 33-22 in 55 games outside of the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Big Roster News During Phillies Series

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