New York Yankees Quickly Announce Jose Caballero Change

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks will finish their series at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-3 on Saturday.

Jose Caballero (who started in center field) finished with two hits and one walk.

Yankees Quickly Announce Caballero Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/20 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones CF A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B W. Warren SP”

Caballero (who is hitting 9th) has been moved to 3rd base on Sunday.

He comes into the day batting .238 with 94 hits, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 49 runs and 32 stolen bases in 130 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Sunday

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@MyGSDog_HavoK: “How will you embarrass yourselves today?? The Hal Steinbrenner goal has been met. A wildcard and make 800 million in revenue…”

@Yankees44Giants: “This might actually be the best lineup we can send out right now 🙄”

@bryant_cleary: “Debating the order is fine but…. Currently the best 9 guys they can put out there.”

@ShillMurrayyy: “After yesterday, does it even matter? Not like Tampa is going to drop the next 6 to 8 and you’re going to win em all 🤡 Betting the division on Fulmer will ultimately be the stupidest mistake of the year right right behind not trading for a 3B or C who can hit consistently”

@NYYPinstripes27: “WIN THE SERIES. Will Warren toes the slab for the Yanks as they look to take the series from the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET. LET’S GO YANKS!!”