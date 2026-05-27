New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Royals Game

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will conclude their series with the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

They are coming off a 15-1 win on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with two hits, including one home run.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/27 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Judge RF C. Bellinger CF A. Rosario 2B A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero LF A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Chisholm Jr. is not in the lineup on Wednesday.

He is currently batting .246 with 48 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s, 25 runs and 13 stolen bases in 54 games this season.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in his third season with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Chisholm Jr.’s Recent Play

Here’s what people have been saying about Chisholm Jr. recently:

Underdog MLB: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. while wearing Giancarlo Stanton’s pants: .415 BA 2 HR 6 RBI”

@SamLuckiniESM: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. over his last 12 games (51 PAs) 220 wRC+ | .400 AVG | 1.0 fWAR | .667 SLG His 220 wRC+ is the SEVENTH highest in the sport during that span… Welcome to the season!”

@heybobear22: “Jazz Chisholm — can somebody please tell him it is ok to run out a play, whether it’s on offense or defense. i know he’s heating up, and there are so few offensive 2B’s out there, but the guy’s playing just infuriates me. respect the game. AND respect your teammates efforts.”

@BaseballWRLD_: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. now leads all AL 2B in War and is on pace for 4.1 this season despite the slow start Unsurprisingly, this is still a very good baseball player.”

Yankees Going For Sweep

After a rough stretch earlier this month, the Yankees are looking to sweep the Royals on Wednesday.

They are 33-22 in 55 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.