New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News During Tigers Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the finale of their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced exciting news about George Lombard Jr.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “George Lombard Jr. has been selected to the 2026 All-Star Futures Game roster 👏”

Lombard Jr. is currently playing in Triple-A for the SWB RailRiders.

Before a recent injury, he had been batting .258 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 62 Minor League games (in Double-A and Triple-A).

Social Media Reacts To Lombard Jr. News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@JonathanThie3: “George, you’re gonna be one of the best players in the major leagues, I know you’re gonna show your younger brother who is the better player because you’re just a very competitive athlete, and that brotherly competition is gonna make you into the best and greatest Yankee ever.”

@Joeythebigboss: “Should be playing on the Yankees instead of Volpe”

@WCJ34: “Can he now be selected to the 2026 New York Yankees roster?”

@yankeesgoddess: “My boy! I can’t wait to see him playing SS for us”

@Bigjamiemusic: “Can we call him up while we’re at it?”

@X275DEAN8: “Can y’all just promote him to the big leagues?”

Yankees fans are very excited about the potential of Lombard Jr.

The 2023 first-round pick is just 21.

Yankees Struggling

The Yankees come into Tuesday afternoon as the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-37 record in 85 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-17 in 39 games at home).