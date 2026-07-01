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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News During Tigers Series

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees runs to second base on a two-run double in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the finale of their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced exciting news about George Lombard Jr.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “George Lombard Jr. has been selected to the 2026 All-Star Futures Game roster 👏”

Lombard Jr. is currently playing in Triple-A for the SWB RailRiders.

Before a recent injury, he had been batting .258 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 62 Minor League games (in Double-A and Triple-A).

Social Media Reacts To Lombard Jr. News

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees prepares to field against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of the spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on March 1, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@JonathanThie3: “George, you’re gonna be one of the best players in the major leagues, I know you’re gonna show your younger brother who is the better player because you’re just a very competitive athlete, and that brotherly competition is gonna make you into the best and greatest Yankee ever.”

@Joeythebigboss: “Should be playing on the Yankees instead of Volpe”

@WCJ34: “Can he now be selected to the 2026 New York Yankees roster?”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #21 of the New York Yankees looks on in the seventh inning during the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@yankeesgoddess: “My boy! I can’t wait to see him playing SS for us”

@Bigjamiemusic: “Can we call him up while we’re at it?”

@X275DEAN8: “Can y’all just promote him to the big leagues?”

Yankees fans are very excited about the potential of Lombard Jr.

The 2023 first-round pick is just 21.

Yankees Struggling

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Tuesday afternoon as the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-37 record in 85 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-17 in 39 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. News During Tigers Series

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