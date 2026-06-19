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New York Yankees Announce Gerrit Cole Decision Before Reds Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Chicago White Sox.

After winning the first two games, they lost by a score of 5-1.

New York Yankees Announce Gerrit Cole Decision

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Yankees will now open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night in the Bronx.

They have announced that Gerrit Cole will start on Sunday.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees vs. Reds probable pitchers: Friday: Cam Schlittler vs. Rhett Lowder (3-3, 4.60 ERA, 37 SO) Saturday: Will Warren vs. Andrew Abbott (4-4, 3.95 ERA, 58 SO) Sunday: Gerrit Cole vs. Chase Burns (8-1, 2.01 ERA, 95 SO)”

Cole had been out since the 2024 season (and made his return in May).

Right now, the former Cy Young Award winner is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in five games.

Social Media Reacts To Pitcher For Reds Series

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@NY647764: “gotta sweep this series after dropping an easy game against the sox tn”

@TheJearBear28: “Now THIS is a series we gotta sweep. Reds have been in a bit of a free fall. Burns’s will be tough though.”

@JetsTakes: “Marquee matchup Sunday”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Gerrit Cole Decision Before Reds Series

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