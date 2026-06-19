New York Yankees Announce Gerrit Cole Decision Before Reds Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Chicago White Sox.

After winning the first two games, they lost by a score of 5-1.

New York Yankees Announce Gerrit Cole Decision

The Yankees will now open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night in the Bronx.

They have announced that Gerrit Cole will start on Sunday.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees vs. Reds probable pitchers: Friday: Cam Schlittler vs. Rhett Lowder (3-3, 4.60 ERA, 37 SO) Saturday: Will Warren vs. Andrew Abbott (4-4, 3.95 ERA, 58 SO) Sunday: Gerrit Cole vs. Chase Burns (8-1, 2.01 ERA, 95 SO)”

Cole had been out since the 2024 season (and made his return in May).

Right now, the former Cy Young Award winner is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in five games.

Social Media Reacts To Pitcher For Reds Series

Here’s what people were saying:

@NY647764: “gotta sweep this series after dropping an easy game against the sox tn”

@TheJearBear28: “Now THIS is a series we gotta sweep. Reds have been in a bit of a free fall. Burns’s will be tough though.”

@JetsTakes: “Marquee matchup Sunday”