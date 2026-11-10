New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News During GM Meetings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Many believe that it’s time for the New York Yankees to move on from Giancarlo Stanton. He is often injured, appearing in just 24 regular-season games this year, and is under team control for only one more season.
Not to mention, the Yankees don’t really have room for Stanton, a primary designated hitter at this point in his career, to play regularly unless they convert star DH Ben Rice to a full-time first baseman.
However, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently revealed that Stanton isn’t going anywhere, at least for now.
Giancarlo Stanton Will be With New York Yankees at Spring Training
The Yankees placed Stanton on the injured list on April 28 with a right calf strain.
After suffering a left calf strain while attempting a return, Stanton was finally activated for the postseason.
The Yankees used Stanton as a pinch hitter in the playoffs. He struck out in two plate appearances against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.
Before being placed on the IL in April, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs and 14 RBI over 24 games.
Looking at Giancarlo Stanton’s Career
The Florida Marlins selected Stanton in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Stanton made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2010. Miami signed the slugger to a 13-year, $325 million contract extension in the 2014-15 offseason.
The Marlins traded Stanton to the Yankees after he won the National League MVP in 2017.
Over his 17-year career, Stanton has posted 47.0 bWAR and an .871 OPS with 456 home runs and 1,183 RBI. He is a five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News During GM Meetings