New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News During GM Meetings

Many believe that it’s time for the New York Yankees to move on from Giancarlo Stanton. He is often injured, appearing in just 24 regular-season games this year, and is under team control for only one more season.

Not to mention, the Yankees don’t really have room for Stanton, a primary designated hitter at this point in his career, to play regularly unless they convert star DH Ben Rice to a full-time first baseman.

However, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently revealed that Stanton isn’t going anywhere, at least for now.

Giancarlo Stanton Will be With New York Yankees at Spring Training

Via SNY Yankees on X:

“He’s not going anywhere. He’ll be in spring training with us, without a doubt.”

Brian Cashman says that Giancarlo Stanton will be in spring training with the Yankees next year

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton’s 2026 Season

The Yankees placed Stanton on the injured list on April 28 with a right calf strain.

After suffering a left calf strain while attempting a return, Stanton was finally activated for the postseason.

The Yankees used Stanton as a pinch hitter in the playoffs. He struck out in two plate appearances against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Before being placed on the IL in April, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs and 14 RBI over 24 games.

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton’s Career

The Florida Marlins selected Stanton in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Stanton made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2010. Miami signed the slugger to a 13-year, $325 million contract extension in the 2014-15 offseason.

The Marlins traded Stanton to the Yankees after he won the National League MVP in 2017.

Over his 17-year career, Stanton has posted 47.0 bWAR and an .871 OPS with 456 home runs and 1,183 RBI. He is a five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.