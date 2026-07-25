New York Yankees Announce Injury To 24-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will look to clinch a series victory when they play the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

They are coming off a 1-0 win on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt led the way, hitting a home run (for the only score of the night).

New York Yankees Announce Injury To 24-Year-Old

During their series with the Phillies, news came out that one of their notable pitchers in Double-A had been placed on the injured list.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Jack Cebert – Placed on Somerset 7-Day Injured List 🔹Hueston Morrill – Reinstated from Somerset 60-Day Injured List”

Cebert was picked in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees’ organization.

@VirginiaYankee1 wrote (on July 24): “Jack Cebert was nails for Somerset, 5 IP (92 pitches/59 strikes) 2 H 0 R 3 BB 7 K 1 WP 3:3 GB:FB. His 5th strong start in a row at AA, not bad for a 15th rounder who signed a year ago”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Greg Johnson: “Not sure what happened to Cebert since Somerset is in New Hampshire, but he didn’t come out of last night’s game early. Threw 92 pitches and was riding a 9.2 scoreless innings streak over his last two starts.”

@NYY_Prospects: “That’s unfortunate. Cebert had a 4.04 ERA in 82.2 innings with 96 strikeouts across two levels in his debut season. We’ll see if the 2025 15th rounder will return this season.”

@CardsKevin: “That sucks super nice guy. We met him a couple weeks ago. My kids didn’t have anything to get signed and the team set just came out that day so he gave us the card they gave him and signed it.”

Yankees Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 58-45 record in 103 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 32-22 in 54 games on the road).

After two more games with the Phillies, the Yankees will visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday.