Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury Update On 24-Year-Old Pitcher

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Angel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees pitches during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees tied up their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 9-3.

The two teams will play the finale on Thursday night.

New York Yankees Announce Injury Update

GettyAngel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees is pulled from the game in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. Chivilli made his New York Yankees debut in the inning.

The Yankees have been without Angel Chivilli since August 2 due to injury.

On Wednesday, they announced the latest update on the 24-year-old.

MLB.com wrote: “Has resumed throwing, manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 26. “So far, so good. So we’ll see. He still could be an option.””

According to the site, Chivilli could still return next month.

GettyAngel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees makes his New York Yankees debut as he tries to pick off the runner at first base in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Before getting hurt, Chivilli had gone 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 15 games this year.

He is in the middle of his third MLB season (and first with the Yankees).

GettyRelief pitcher Angel Chivilli #57 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on September 6, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Prior to New York, Chivilli had spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on January 28: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two-run home run off the bat of Luis García Jr. #26 in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-57 record in 132 games.

They are just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Following one more game against the Astros, the Yankees will remain at home for a big series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury Update On 24-Year-Old Pitcher

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x