New York Yankees Quietly Announce Injury Update On 24-Year-Old Pitcher

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees tied up their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 9-3.

The two teams will play the finale on Thursday night.

New York Yankees Announce Injury Update

The Yankees have been without Angel Chivilli since August 2 due to injury.

On Wednesday, they announced the latest update on the 24-year-old.

MLB.com wrote: “Has resumed throwing, manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 26. “So far, so good. So we’ll see. He still could be an option.””

According to the site, Chivilli could still return next month.

Before getting hurt, Chivilli had gone 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 15 games this year.

He is in the middle of his third MLB season (and first with the Yankees).

Prior to New York, Chivilli had spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on January 28: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-57 record in 132 games.

They are just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Following one more game against the Astros, the Yankees will remain at home for a big series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.