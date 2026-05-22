Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Rays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Most recently, the Yankees lost Thursday’s game 2-0.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had four strikeouts in four at-bats.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees singles during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Blue Jays won 2-1.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/22 T. Grisham CF A. Judge RF B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

After batting fourth in each of the previous two games, Chisholm Jr. has been bumped down to sixth in the lineup.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .239 with 43 hits, five home runs, 18 RBI’s, 22 runs and 12 stolen bases in his first 50 games.

Chisholm Jr. is in his third season with New York.

He had spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

The 28-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

@YankeeSource wrote (on May 18): “If Jazz Chisholm can carry some weight right now, it would be big for this lineup. He’s the power bat the Yankees expected but didn’t receive. He’s capable of carrying an offense for a few weeks.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees yells at home plate umpire John Tumpane #74 after being ejected from the game during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees enter the series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-21 record in 51 games.

They are 4.5 games back of the Rays for first.

At home, the Yankees are 16-8 in 24 games.

Rays Right Now

GettyJunior Caminero #13 celebrates with Richie Palacios #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 at Tropicana Field on May 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Rays are 33-15 in 48 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 14-10 in 24 games on the road).

Earlier this season, the Rays swept the Yankees (in Tampa Bay).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Rays Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x