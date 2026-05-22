New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Rays Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Most recently, the Yankees lost Thursday’s game 2-0.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had four strikeouts in four at-bats.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/22 T. Grisham CF A. Judge RF B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

After batting fourth in each of the previous two games, Chisholm Jr. has been bumped down to sixth in the lineup.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .239 with 43 hits, five home runs, 18 RBI’s, 22 runs and 12 stolen bases in his first 50 games.

Chisholm Jr. is in his third season with New York.

He had spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

The 28-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

@YankeeSource wrote (on May 18): “If Jazz Chisholm can carry some weight right now, it would be big for this lineup. He’s the power bat the Yankees expected but didn’t receive. He’s capable of carrying an offense for a few weeks.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter the series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-21 record in 51 games.

They are 4.5 games back of the Rays for first.

At home, the Yankees are 16-8 in 24 games.

Rays Right Now

The Rays are 33-15 in 48 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 14-10 in 24 games on the road).

Earlier this season, the Rays swept the Yankees (in Tampa Bay).