New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change During Tigers Series

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will be back at Comerica Park for the second game of their series.

The Yankees are coming off a 5-3 loss on Monday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 6th) finished with one hit and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/23 B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe SS C. Rodón SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Tuesday.

He comes into the night batting .226 with 60 hits, 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, 39 runs and 23 stolen bases in 74 games.

The two-time All-Star is in his third season in New York.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Mattpren07: “Jazz getting to play after his actions yesterday is absurd”

@NOTPURESLASHER: “Why not just let Ben play his original position????”

@javien114: “Boone said Volpe was sitting lol whatever try to salvage this series”

@pamsson: “Is something wrong with McMahon?”

@AndThatsBB: “People losing their minds that Volpe’s in after Boone’s comments when McMahon was obviously a late scratch”

@_24kin: “The dumbest person you know is in these replies complaining about Jazz Chisholm Jr”

@yankeesownNyc: “WOW finally a good lineup , not mismatching every position”

@NYYTyler: “Jazz shouldve been traded by the end of last night”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-31 record in 77 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 24-16 in 40 games on the road).