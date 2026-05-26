New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Royals Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

The Yankees won Monday’s game by a score of 4-3.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 6th) finished with one hit, one walk and one run.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/26 T. Grisham CF A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 7th spot in the lineup.

Tuesday’s game will be the first time since April 23 that he has batted lower than 6th in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .247 with 47 hits, five home runs, 19 RBI’s, 23 runs and 13 stolen bases in 53 games.

Chisholm Jr. is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

He had spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

In 2024, Chisholm Jr. helped lead the Yankees to the World Series.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 32-22 in 54 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 15-13 in 28 games.

Royals Right Now

The Royals are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 22-32 record in 54 games.

They are 15-15 in the 30 games they have played at home.