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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Royals Game

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

The Yankees won Monday’s game by a score of 4-3.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 6th) finished with one hit, one walk and one run.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Texas Rangers in the dugout with his teammates at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2024 in New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/26 T. Grisham CF A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved down to the 7th spot in the lineup.

Tuesday’s game will be the first time since April 23 that he has batted lower than 6th in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star is batting .247 with 47 hits, five home runs, 19 RBI’s, 23 runs and 13 stolen bases in 53 games.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts while running to first base during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 15, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Chisholm Jr. is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

He had spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

In 2024, Chisholm Jr. helped lead the Yankees to the World Series.

Yankees Right Now

GettySecond baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a double during the 9th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yankees are 32-22 in 54 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 15-13 in 28 games.

Royals Right Now

GettySalvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 6th inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 22-32 record in 54 games.

They are 15-15 in the 30 games they have played at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Royals Game

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