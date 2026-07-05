New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News During Twins Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played the final game of their series with the Minnesota Twins in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 6-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had one hit in two at-bats.

However, he exited with an injury.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is out of this game after flying out to right field in the 5th inning.”

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News

The Yankees have now announced the latest on Chisholm Jr.

They wrote (via X): “Jazz Chisholm Jr. left today’s game with right big toe discomfort. He was examined by Dr. Christopher Ahmad at Yankee Stadium. X-rays taken were negative. He will be reassessed tomorrow.”

Chisholm Jr. had come into the day batting .223 with 66 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 43 runs and 26 stolen bases in 84 games.

He is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Chisholm Jr. Update

Here’s what people were saying:

@SiriuslyMedia: “We are all experiencing discomfort with this team”

@ShotgunShane250: “Please no more injuries guys”

@FourSavages: “Not great”

@NY647764: “a shame it took an injury to take him out phantom IL him and give me 2 weeks i don’t gotta watch him”

@mdestefano14: “Dude, walk it off.”

Chisholm Jr. joins a long list of key players in the organization who are dealing with injuries right now.

His status going forward will be vital for the Yankees.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-40 record in 89 games.

They will now visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Florida.