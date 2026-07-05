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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News During Twins Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played the final game of their series with the Minnesota Twins in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 6-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had one hit in two at-bats.

However, he exited with an injury.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote:Jazz Chisholm Jr. is out of this game after flying out to right field in the 5th inning.”

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees singles during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have now announced the latest on Chisholm Jr.

They wrote (via X): “Jazz Chisholm Jr. left today’s game with right big toe discomfort. He was examined by Dr. Christopher Ahmad at Yankee Stadium. X-rays taken were negative. He will be reassessed tomorrow.”

Chisholm Jr. had come into the day batting .223 with 66 hits, 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, 43 runs and 26 stolen bases in 84 games.

He is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Chisholm Jr. Update

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after he was caught attempting to steal second base to end the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@SiriuslyMedia: “We are all experiencing discomfort with this team”

@ShotgunShane250: “Please no more injuries guys”

@FourSavages: “Not great”

@NY647764: “a shame it took an injury to take him out phantom IL him and give me 2 weeks i don’t gotta watch him”

@mdestefano14: “Dude, walk it off.”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts as he is taken out of the game after colliding with a teammate during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City.

Chisholm Jr. joins a long list of key players in the organization who are dealing with injuries right now.

His status going forward will be vital for the Yankees.

Yankees Right Now

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-40 record in 89 games.

They will now visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News During Twins Game

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