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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change Before Cubs Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases on a three-run home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will open up a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees will look to rebound after losing two straight games to the Chicago White Sox.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 2-1 on Thursday.

Spencer Jones (who batted 5th) finished with one hit and one stolen base in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/31 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS S. Jones LF A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP”

Jones has been moved down to the 7th spot in the lineup on Friday.

The 25-year-old rookie was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He comes into the series batting .230 with 20 hits, three home runs, 11 RBIs, seven runs and three stolen bases in 36 games.

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run for his first Major League home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jones was recently called back up to the MLB following an injury to All-Star Cody Bellinger.

Yankees PR Dept. wrote (via X) on July 26: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Placed INF/OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. •Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Jones is a very intriguing player for the Yankees to have in their organization.

Yankees And Cubs Right Now

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Yankees come into the series 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 61-48 in 109 games.

GettyCraig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On the other side, the Cubs are 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the National League Central.

They are 62-47 in 109 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change Before Cubs Series

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