New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change Before Cubs Series

On Friday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will open up a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees will look to rebound after losing two straight games to the Chicago White Sox.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 2-1 on Thursday.

Spencer Jones (who batted 5th) finished with one hit and one stolen base in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/31 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS S. Jones LF A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 2B W. Warren SP”

Jones has been moved down to the 7th spot in the lineup on Friday.

The 25-year-old rookie was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He comes into the series batting .230 with 20 hits, three home runs, 11 RBIs, seven runs and three stolen bases in 36 games.

Jones was recently called back up to the MLB following an injury to All-Star Cody Bellinger.

Yankees PR Dept. wrote (via X) on July 26: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Placed INF/OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. •Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Jones is a very intriguing player for the Yankees to have in their organization.

Yankees And Cubs Right Now

The Yankees come into the series 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 61-48 in 109 games.

On the other side, the Cubs are 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the National League Central.

They are 62-47 in 109 games.