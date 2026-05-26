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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision For Royals Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees prepares in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals will play the second game of their series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Yankees won Monday’s game by a score of 4-3.

José Caballero finished with one hit and one RBI in four at-bats.

Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 05/26 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Aaron Judge RF 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 5. Ben Rice DH 6. Amed Rosario 3B 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero is not in the lineup, as Amed Rosario is starting at third base (and Anthony Volpe is at shortstop).

He is batting .260 with 38 hits, four home runs, 14 RBI’s, 18 runs and 13 stolen bases in his first 44 games of the season.

The 29-year-old is in his second season with the Yankees (after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners).

Looking At Rosario

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees reacts after running to home to score during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rosario is in his second season playing for the Yankees.

He is batting .250 with 20 hits, four home runs, 16 RBI’s and 10 runs in his first 29 games of the season.

The 30-year-old has also had stints with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees prepares in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Yankees44Giants: “Grisham in there, but Cabby out? No bueno”

@realfxclemente: “Thought they’d stick with volpe and cab. Worked yesterday.”

@rationalyankee: “I think as long as Anthony Volpe is playing well, he should get the vast majority of the starts at SS. At his best, he’s a better player than Caballero. He needs the opportunity to prove he can perform at his best for a sustained period. Especially when he’s healthy. Caballero is incredibly useful as a utility player and pinch runner. It makes the Yankees better to keep him in that role. They can play him at 3B against LHP also. If Volpe goes back to what he was last season, then we can restart this conversation. But for now, I think he needs to play everyday.”

GettySecond baseman Nick Loftin #12 of the Kansas City Royals slides safely into second for a double as shortstop Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees is late applying the tag during the 7th inning of the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yankees come into the day as the second-place team in their division with a 32-22 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision For Royals Game

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