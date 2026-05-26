New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision For Royals Game

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals will play the second game of their series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Yankees won Monday’s game by a score of 4-3.

José Caballero finished with one hit and one RBI in four at-bats.

Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 05/26 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Aaron Judge RF 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 5. Ben Rice DH 6. Amed Rosario 3B 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero is not in the lineup, as Amed Rosario is starting at third base (and Anthony Volpe is at shortstop).

He is batting .260 with 38 hits, four home runs, 14 RBI’s, 18 runs and 13 stolen bases in his first 44 games of the season.

The 29-year-old is in his second season with the Yankees (after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners).

Looking At Rosario

Rosario is in his second season playing for the Yankees.

He is batting .250 with 20 hits, four home runs, 16 RBI’s and 10 runs in his first 29 games of the season.

The 30-year-old has also had stints with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Yankees44Giants: “Grisham in there, but Cabby out? No bueno”

@realfxclemente: “Thought they’d stick with volpe and cab. Worked yesterday.”

@rationalyankee: “I think as long as Anthony Volpe is playing well, he should get the vast majority of the starts at SS. At his best, he’s a better player than Caballero. He needs the opportunity to prove he can perform at his best for a sustained period. Especially when he’s healthy. Caballero is incredibly useful as a utility player and pinch runner. It makes the Yankees better to keep him in that role. They can play him at 3B against LHP also. If Volpe goes back to what he was last season, then we can restart this conversation. But for now, I think he needs to play everyday.”

The Yankees come into the day as the second-place team in their division with a 32-22 record.