New York Yankees Announce Luis García Jr. News After Playoff Exit

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays then defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 will begin on Friday night.

Before the World Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced news involving first baseman Luis García Jr.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Luis García Jr. News After Playoff Exit

Boone met with the media on Wednesday.

During the media session, Boone said it’s possible García could play some second base next year.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote on X:

Aaron Boone says it’s possible Luis Garcia Jr. gets some run at second base next year, and he didn’t rule out third base as an option either

Looking at Luis García Jr.

The Yankees acquired García from the Washington Nationals at this year’s trade deadline in exchange for right-handers Ben Grable, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Jake Bird.

After joining the Yankees, García hit .264/.302/.434 with seven home runs and 16 RBI over 43 regular-season games. He went 4-for-16 with a home run in the postseason.

García slashed a remarkable .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI over 104 games with the Nationals this season before being dealt to the Yankees. He has one year of team control remaining.

García made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2020.

In his seven years in the majors, García has slashed .268/.301/.432 with 88 home runs and 361 RBI over 751 games.

García posted +2 Defensive Runs Saved and +3 Outs Above Average over 985 2/3 innings at first base this year.

He has recorded -29 DRS and -18 OAA over 4,189 career innings at second base.

He has never played third base in his career. He has -21 DRS and -21 OAA over 584 2/3 innings at shortstop.