ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees reacts to striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.
After joining the Yankees, García hit .264/.302/.434 with seven home runs and 16 RBI over 43 regular-season games. He went 4-for-16 with a home run in the postseason.
García slashed a remarkable .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI over 104 games with the Nationals this season before being dealt to the Yankees. He has one year of team control remaining.
García made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2020.
In his seven years in the majors, García has slashed .268/.301/.432 with 88 home runs and 361 RBI over 751 games.
García posted +2 Defensive Runs Saved and +3 Outs Above Average over 985 2/3 innings at first base this year.
He has recorded -29 DRS and -18 OAA over 4,189 career innings at second base.
He has never played third base in his career. He has -21 DRS and -21 OAA over 584 2/3 innings at shortstop.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Luis García Jr. News After Playoff Exit