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New York Yankees Announce Luis García Jr. News After Playoff Exit

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees reacts to striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays then defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 will begin on Friday night.

Before the World Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced news involving first baseman Luis García Jr.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Luis García Jr. News After Playoff Exit

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Boone met with the media on Wednesday.

During the media session, Boone said it’s possible García could play some second base next year.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees warms up before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Talkin’ Yanks wrote on X:

Aaron Boone says it’s possible Luis Garcia Jr. gets some run at second base next year, and he didn’t rule out third base as an option either

Looking at Luis García Jr.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees acquired García from the Washington Nationals at this year’s trade deadline in exchange for right-handers Ben Grable, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Jake Bird.

After joining the Yankees, García hit .264/.302/.434 with seven home runs and 16 RBI over 43 regular-season games. He went 4-for-16 with a home run in the postseason.

García slashed a remarkable .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI over 104 games with the Nationals this season before being dealt to the Yankees. He has one year of team control remaining.

García made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2020.

In his seven years in the majors, García has slashed .268/.301/.432 with 88 home runs and 361 RBI over 751 games.

García posted +2 Defensive Runs Saved and +3 Outs Above Average over 985 2/3 innings at first base this year.

He has recorded -29 DRS and -18 OAA over 4,189 career innings at second base.

He has never played third base in his career. He has -21 DRS and -21 OAA over 584 2/3 innings at shortstop.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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