New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update Before Reds Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where took two out of three games from the Chicago White Sox.

New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Max Fried.

The star pitcher has been out of action since May 13.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Max Fried threw another bullpen today. Matt Blake said the lefty threw about 28 pitches. Blake believes he’ll face live hitters “pretty soon,” as in the next few weeks.”

Fried had been off to a strong start to the season.

He is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 games.

MLB.com wrote (on June 17): “Tossed side session June 16. “He threw everything with good intensity,” manager Aaron Boone said. Expected to have another bullpen June 21. Had been throwing at 120 feet previously and is said to be asymptomatic.”

According to the site, Fried could still return in July.

Fried had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In that span, the 32-year-old made two All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series title).

So far, Fried has lived up to his big contract with the Yankees.

He has gone 23-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 42 games.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on December 10, 2024): “The Yankees are signing Max Fried to an 8-year, $218 million contract, per multiple reports.”

Yankees Ahead Of Reds Series

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 45-28 record in 73 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 21-13 in 34 games at home).

Following three games with the Reds, the Yankees will head to Detroit for a series with the Tigers that starts on Monday night.