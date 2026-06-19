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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update Before Reds Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after a strikeout during the fourth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where took two out of three games from the Chicago White Sox.

New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 05, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Max Fried.

The star pitcher has been out of action since May 13.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Max Fried threw another bullpen today. Matt Blake said the lefty threw about 28 pitches. Blake believes he’ll face live hitters “pretty soon,” as in the next few weeks.”

Fried had been off to a strong start to the season.

He is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 games.

MLB.com wrote (on June 17): “Tossed side session June 16. “He threw everything with good intensity,” manager Aaron Boone said. Expected to have another bullpen June 21. Had been throwing at 120 feet previously and is said to be asymptomatic.”

According to the site, Fried could still return in July.

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Fried had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In that span, the 32-year-old made two All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series title).

So far, Fried has lived up to his big contract with the Yankees.

He has gone 23-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 42 games.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on December 10, 2024): “The Yankees are signing Max Fried to an 8-year, $218 million contract, per multiple reports.”

Yankees Ahead Of Reds Series

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run with Jose Caballero #72 in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox #72 at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 45-28 record in 73 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 21-13 in 34 games at home).

Following three games with the Reds, the Yankees will head to Detroit for a series with the Tigers that starts on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update Before Reds Series

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