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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Heliot Ramos Change During Mariners Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 14: Heliot Ramos #22 of Team Puerto Rico looks on after the game against Team Italy at Daikin Park on March 14, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Team Italy defeated Team Puerto Rico 8-6. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx for the second game of their series with the Seattle Mariners.

They most recently won by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday.

Heliot Ramos (who batted 3rd) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

UPDATE: The Yankees won 10-5.

Yankees Announce Ramos Change

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees runs to second base during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/12 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH S. Jones RF L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Lombard Jr. SS W. Warren SP”

Ramos has been moved down to the 5th spot in the order (for the first time since getting traded to New York).

The 2024 All-Star comes into the night batting .252 with 78 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 36 runs and three stolen bases in 80 games.

He was acquired (via the San Francisco Giants) earlier this month.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane.”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees doubles during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@YankeesFanEarl: “Why is Spencer Jones hitting higher in the lineup than Garcia lol”

@MaxMannis: “Quad lefties to start it off wow”

Eric Hubbs: “Like the shakeup. I can’t have Ramos near the top of the lineup. This is a start.”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96, Trent Grisham #12, Heliot Ramos #34, and Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

@nykrefs: “0 reason why George Lombard jr is batting 9th makes no sense imo”

@dom_n_ckfox: “First time seeing some new Yankees tonight at the stadium, can’t wait to witness Lombard Jr.!”

@roberto71111773: “Heliot is not doing the job, for what we traded him for. His overswing instead of just making contact with the ball. Keep rolling guy, cause Belli and Judge are not so far away.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Heliot Ramos Change During Mariners Series

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