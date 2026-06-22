New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision Before Tigers Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games (at home) to the Cincinnati Reds.

Following Sunday’s 4-1 loss, the Yankees announced that they had optioned Elmer Rodríguez.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision

Before Monday’s game, the Yankees announced that they have now called up Yerry De los Santos.

They wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Santos is in his fourth MLB season (and second with the Yankees).

He has gone 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in two games this season.

Before the Yankees, the 28-year-old had spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Chris Kirschner: “The Yankees opted to call up Yerry de los Santos instead of Yovanny Cruz”

Max Mannis: “Yerry’s been up twice this season, threw 44 and 54 pitches and got immediately sent back down each time. For his sake I hope he gets to stick around a bit more this time around”

@derrickadel: “Figured this was what they would do. Wish it was Cruz. But anyone is better than Bird”

@mattkaroly: “I kinda had a feeling they’d choose Yerry because of the options he hasn’t allowed a run in June in AAA across 8.1 IP.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into their series with the Tigers as the top team in the American League East with a 46-30 record in 76 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-15 in 39 games on the road).

Following three games with the Tigers, the Yankees will visit the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night at Fenway Park.