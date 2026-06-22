On Monday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.
They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games (at home) to the Cincinnati Reds.
Following Sunday’s 4-1 loss, the Yankees announced that they had optioned Elmer Rodríguez.
The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”
New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision
Before Monday’s game, the Yankees announced that they have now called up Yerry De los Santos.
They wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”
Santos is in his fourth MLB season (and second with the Yankees).
He has gone 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in two games this season.
Before the Yankees, the 28-year-old had spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Social Media Reacts
Here’s what people were saying about the news:
Chris Kirschner: “The Yankees opted to call up Yerry de los Santos instead of Yovanny Cruz”
Max Mannis: “Yerry’s been up twice this season, threw 44 and 54 pitches and got immediately sent back down each time. For his sake I hope he gets to stick around a bit more this time around”
@derrickadel: “Figured this was what they would do. Wish it was Cruz. But anyone is better than Bird”
@mattkaroly: “I kinda had a feeling they’d choose Yerry because of the options he hasn’t allowed a run in June in AAA across 8.1 IP.”
Yankees Right Now
The Yankees come into their series with the Tigers as the top team in the American League East with a 46-30 record in 76 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-15 in 39 games on the road).
Following three games with the Tigers, the Yankees will visit the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night at Fenway Park.
New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision Before Tigers Series