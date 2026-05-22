New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Rays Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees played the finale of their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 2-0.

The Yankees and Blue Jays each won two games in the series.

Yankees Announce Roster Move

After Thursday’s game, the Yankees announced that they had made a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz and OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Cruz’s Background

During the series, Yovanny Cruz made his MLB debut.

He pitched on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 26-year-old went 2.1 innings, allowing one hit (and no runs).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “More big velo (99.8 mph) from Yovanny Cruz, but the results weren’t clean in his 2nd MLB outing. Flyout, double, hit-by-pitch.”

Jones’ Background

Jones was the 25th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this month.

The 25-year-old is batting .167 with four hits, two RBI’s and one stolen base in 10 games.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “Yankees rookie outfielder Spencer Jones‘ call-up to the big leagues ends quickly. He’s optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre along with pitcher Yovanny Cruz to make room for ace Gerrit Cole and most likely shortstop Jose Caballero. Cole will make his 2026 debut Friday.”

Yankees Ahead Of Rays

Friday’s series (at home) will be huge for the Yankees, as they are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They are the second-place team with a 30-21 record in 51 games.

At home, the Yankees have gone 16-8 in 24 games.

Earlier this season, they got swept by the Rays (in Tampa Bay).