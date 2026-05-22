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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Rays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Yovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after making his Major League Baseball debut during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees played the finale of their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 2-0.

The Yankees and Blue Jays each won two games in the series.

Yankees Announce Roster Move

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After Thursday’s game, the Yankees announced that they had made a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz and OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Cruz’s Background

GettyYovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

During the series, Yovanny Cruz made his MLB debut.

He pitched on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 26-year-old went 2.1 innings, allowing one hit (and no runs).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “More big velo (99.8 mph) from Yovanny Cruz, but the results weren’t clean in his 2nd MLB outing. Flyout, double, hit-by-pitch.”

Jones’ Background

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jones was the 25th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this month.

The 25-year-old is batting .167 with four hits, two RBI’s and one stolen base in 10 games.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “Yankees rookie outfielder Spencer Jones‘ call-up to the big leagues ends quickly. He’s optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre along with pitcher Yovanny Cruz to make room for ace Gerrit Cole and most likely shortstop Jose Caballero. Cole will make his 2026 debut Friday.”

Yankees Ahead Of Rays

Getty Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees yells at home plate umpire John Tumpane #74 after being ejected from the game during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Friday’s series (at home) will be huge for the Yankees, as they are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They are the second-place team with a 30-21 record in 51 games.

At home, the Yankees have gone 16-8 in 24 games.

Earlier this season, they got swept by the Rays (in Tampa Bay).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Rays Series

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