New York Yankees Announce Roster News During Angels Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees opened up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They lost by a score of 10-1.

The Yankees will look to bounce back on Tuesday.

New York Yankees Announce Roster News

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced notable roster news.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Returned INF Ryan McMahon (#19) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. • Added RHP John Schreiber (#56) to the active roster.”

Looking At McMahon

McMahon is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He had spent part of nine years with the Colorado Rockies.

Right now, the 2024 All-Star is batting .216 with 60 hits, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 29 runs and three stolen bases in 106 games.

Looking At Schreiber

Schreiber was recently claimed off waivers (via the Kansas City Royals).

He is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level.

In addition to the Royals, Schreiber has also had stops with the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote (on Monday): “The Yankees have claimed right-handed reliever John Schreiber off waivers, a source confirmed to ESPN. He had a 3.55 ERA in 55 games for the Royals. Strong splits: .414 OPS vs. RHH, 1.024 OPS vs. LHH. @Joelsherman1 was on the news first.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off an impressive series where they won three out of four games over the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-60 record in 138 games.

Right now, the Yankees are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.