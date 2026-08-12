Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change Ahead of Mariners Matchup

The New York Yankees 2026 season has been a great one, and despite the litany of injuries that could have held them back, this is a team that’s sitting in second place in the American League East standings with a record of 67-52.

Following the trade deadline, results have been mixed for this team, and while they’re still waiting on the return of Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge, this is a team that’s clearly prioritizing its youth, with Ben Rice, George Lombard Jr. and Spencer Jones all playing key roles as of late. As for the latter, his role has increased more and more in the absence of the other two slugging outfielders, and ahead of Tuesday’s game with the Seattle Mariners, he got a major bump up the lineup.

Spencer Jones to hit Third Against the Mariners

During Monday’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners, Jones hit seventh in the lineup, a game that ended in a 4-1 scoreline in favor of the Yankees. For game two of the series, Jones will once again be a key piece of the Yankees lineup, and this time, he’ll do so by hitting third and playing in right field.

In that series opener, Jones went 0-2 with a walk and a strike out, and now the Yankees are banking on a bounce back game as they look to build some momentum heading into the most important stretch of the year, still without some of their biggest names.

This move comes against right-hander Bryce Miller, who has once again been good for the Mariners in 2026, and given the short porch in right field, stacking the lineup with lefties against a dominant righty is the move to make for Aaron Boone, with Ben Rice, Trent Grisham and Luis Garcia Jr. all set to play key roles in the lineup too.

Can Spencer Jones be a Contributor for the Yankees?

While Jones hasn’t exactly been dominating early in his career, as of late the results have been promising, but in the month of August he’s once again struggled, going 4-31 while getting hits in just two of the Yankees nine games played.

Overall in his rookie campaign, Jones is hitting .208 with a .685 OPS to go along with 5 home runs and 15 RBI across 46 games played, and given the size, defense and power combination, there’s clearly still immense upside there that the Yankees hope to develop in the coming years.

As of right now, he’s not a lock to contribute on the scoreboard every night for these Yankees, but given the absences of two of their biggest bats and the matchup against a top tier right-hander, the Yankees are giving Jones the opportunity to make a splash, and now, fans will have to wait and see if he can take advantage of the chances he’s been given.