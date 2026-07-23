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New York Yankees Announce Roster News After Pirates Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees played the finale of their three-games series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

The Yankees won by a score of 2-0.

Since they played a doubleheader, the Yankees were able to add a 27th man to the roster.

They brought up Spencer Jones.

New York Yankees Announce Roster News

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs to third during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, the Yankees sent Jones back down to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following today’s doubleheader, the Yankees returned “27th Man” OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Jones made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He is batting .224 with 17 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, six runs and one stolen base in 31 games.

The 25-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Social Media Reacts

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@RobertSacreMVP: “He batted 3rd in the lineup 😹😹😹 how is he getting sent down”

@watcherofball: “He bats 3rd, and then he gets sent down. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.”

@NYSports29: “Batting someone 3rd, then returning them to AAA… Higher odds of a trade piece.”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run for his first Major League home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

@anonymousal1947: “Jones swings at everything and occasionally contacts, but not often enough. Trade him.”

@YankeeJack1923: “Why’d he bat third in gm1 then sit vs a RHP then get sent down?”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees takes a lead off against the Detroit Tigers second base during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 26-23 in 49 games at home).

After an off day on Thursday, the Yankees will start a new series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster News After Pirates Series

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