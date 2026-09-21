New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Rays Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Both the Yankees and Rays have the day off on Monday before the series begins.

Entering the series, the Yankees trail the Rays by six games for first place in the American League East. Tampa Bay’s magic number to win the division is 2, so just one victory over New York would seal the division title for the Florida-based team.

It’s very unlikely the Yankees win the division. The Yankees and Rays both have just three regular-season games remaining after their matchup.

To win the AL East, the Yankees need to sweep the Rays and then either sweep the Baltimore Orioles or win two of three games against the Orioles. At the same time, the Rays need to lose two or three games to the Philadelphia Phillies after the Yankees series.

According to FanGraphs, the Yankees have just a 1.0% chance to win the AL East. Most likely, New York will be the top AL Wild Card team and host the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three series to kick off the playoffs.

The Yankees have announced their starting pitchers for the Rays series.

New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Tampa Bay Rays Series

Looking at Yankees’ Starting Pitchers for Rays Series

Rodón is 6-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings across 15 starts this season.

Rodón allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings against the Minnesota Twins in his last start.

Fried is 5-4 with a 2.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 106 innings across 19 starts this season.

Fried allowed one earned run on six hits and no walks while striking out six over seven innings against the Minnesota Twins in his last start.

Cole is 9-9 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings across 21 starts this season.

Cole allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six over six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last start.

Schlittler is 14-6 with a 1/94 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 234 strikeouts in 190 2/3 innings across 32 starts this season. He is the clear AL Cy Young favorite.

Schlittler allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last start.