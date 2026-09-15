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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Aaron Judge Change

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees most recently won by a score of 8-3 on Monday.

Aaron Judge hit his first home run since returning from the injured list.

New York Yankees Announce Judge Change

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/15 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 3B M. Fried SP”

Judge has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The three-time MVP is batting .243 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 65 games.

He returned from the injured list last Tuesday.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s what people were saying:

Gary Phillips: “Aaron Judge gets the day off today. Aaron Boone had previuosly mentioned him possibly being off yesterday, and then tomorrow. Ended up in the middle.”

@shell895: “Hmmmm… Not the best line-up of course, but let’s just PLEASE WIN!!! TAKE ANOTHER SERIES!!!!!!!!!”

@YankeeBelli: “Clinch a playoff spot and immediately throw out this lineup Nice”

@gavittam: “Lmao make the playoffs and just give up on the division”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

@NewAgeLucha: “GET. ALI. SANCHEZ. OFF. MY. BASEBALL. TEAM. Day after a champagne party always scares me, but it’s the Twins, right? Just win!”

@DrinkyUncle: “Ah, I see you don’t care about winning the division at all.”

Looking At The Yankees On Tuesday

GettyCody Bellinger #35, Spencer Jones #78, and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate their 2-0 win against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have two more games with the Twins before a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks that starts on Friday.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 87-63 record in 150 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Aaron Judge Change

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