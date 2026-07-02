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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham News After Tigers Series

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New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 12: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees leaves the game with first base coach Dan Fiorito #85 after injuring himself on a play at second base in the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

Things are not going great in the Bronx right now. The New York Yankees have lost their last seven games after being swept in consecutive MLB series. Most recently, New York was swept by the Detroit Tigers to start this week, and the biggest issue has been a lack of offense.

Well, it’s hard to ignore some of the players that the Yankees are missing, which include Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

After the Tigers series, the Yankees did get a positive update on Trent Grisham.

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Trent Grisham Began Rehab Assignment on Wednesday

New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 10: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees hits a triple during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 10, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Trent Grisham, if his rehab goes well, should be returning to the Yankees lineup fairly soon.

The New York Yankees X account wrote (on 7/1):

“Today, OF Trent Grisham commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset.”

Since the rehab game has already taken place, here are some highlights from social media:

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Trent Grisham went 1-for-3 with a walk and a 104.6 MPH opposite field double to the wall in his rehab game tonight He’ll be back in the Yankees lineup on Friday in the Bronx for the start of a series vs. Minnesota”
https://twitter.com/TalkinYanks/status/2072502541464531031
So, sounds like Trent Grisham will only need one more game in the minors before rejoining the team.

 

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Trent Grisham with the Yankees This Season

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: Nick Fortes #40 of the Tampa Bay Rays tags out Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees at home during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Trent Grisham was one of a handful of MLB players to accept the qualifying offer this offseason after a true breakout campaign in 2025 with the Yankees.

This season, over 224 at-bats, Grisham is batting .232 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108.

His bWAR sits at 0.9, and he has walked 38 times while only striking out 42 times. It will be a big addition to have Trent Grisham back in the lineup, and the hope is that he can provide a spark for this reeling Yankees lineup.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham News After Tigers Series

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