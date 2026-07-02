New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham News After Tigers Series

Things are not going great in the Bronx right now. The New York Yankees have lost their last seven games after being swept in consecutive MLB series. Most recently, New York was swept by the Detroit Tigers to start this week, and the biggest issue has been a lack of offense.

Well, it’s hard to ignore some of the players that the Yankees are missing, which include Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

After the Tigers series, the Yankees did get a positive update on Trent Grisham.

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Trent Grisham Began Rehab Assignment on Wednesday

Trent Grisham, if his rehab goes well, should be returning to the Yankees lineup fairly soon.

The New York Yankees X account wrote (on 7/1):

“Today, OF Trent Grisham commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset.”

Since the rehab game has already taken place, here are some highlights from social media:

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Trent Grisham went 1-for-3 with a walk and a 104.6 MPH opposite field double to the wall in his rehab game tonight He’ll be back in the Yankees lineup on Friday in the Bronx for the start of a series vs. Minnesota”

https://twitter.com/TalkinYanks/status/2072502541464531031

So, sounds like Trent Grisham will only need one more game in the minors before rejoining the team.

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Trent Grisham with the Yankees This Season

Trent Grisham was one of a handful of MLB players to accept the qualifying offer this offseason after a true breakout campaign in 2025 with the Yankees.

This season, over 224 at-bats, Grisham is batting .232 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108.

His bWAR sits at 0.9, and he has walked 38 times while only striking out 42 times. It will be a big addition to have Trent Grisham back in the lineup, and the hope is that he can provide a spark for this reeling Yankees lineup.

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