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New York Yankees Announce Update On Injured Former 7th Overall Pick

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning of Game Two of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Baltimore Orioles.

They are coming off a series where they won three out of four games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 6-4 on Thursday night.

Yankees Announce Update On Injured Former 7th Overall Pick

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees looks on after a throw to first base during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees announced the latest update on Ryan Weathers.

He has been out since August 22 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 24): “Unlikely to get into a Major League game before the end of the season. Has been throwing from a mound.”

Weathers has gone 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts this year.

According to the site, there is a chance that he could return during the 2026 MLB playoffs.

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees reacts during a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Weathers is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He had been acquired in a trade over the offseason.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on January 13: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones, and minor league infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus.”

Looking At Weathers

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

Weathers was the 7th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins.

Over 95 career games (80 starts), Weathers has gone 17-31 with a 4.50 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 92-67 record in 159 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 45-33 in 78 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Update On Injured Former 7th Overall Pick

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