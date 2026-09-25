New York Yankees Announce Update On Injured Former 7th Overall Pick

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Baltimore Orioles.

They are coming off a series where they won three out of four games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 6-4 on Thursday night.

Yankees Announce Update On Injured Former 7th Overall Pick

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees announced the latest update on Ryan Weathers.

He has been out since August 22 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 24): “Unlikely to get into a Major League game before the end of the season. Has been throwing from a mound.”

Weathers has gone 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts this year.

According to the site, there is a chance that he could return during the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Weathers is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He had been acquired in a trade over the offseason.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on January 13: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones, and minor league infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus.”

Looking At Weathers

Weathers was the 7th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins.

Over 95 career games (80 starts), Weathers has gone 17-31 with a 4.50 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 92-67 record in 159 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 45-33 in 78 games at home).