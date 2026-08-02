New York Yankees Announced Aaron Judge Update During Cubs Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will finish their series at Wrigley Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-2 on Saturday night.

New York Yankees Announced Aaron Judge Update

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the latest update on Aaron Judge was released.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Completed another running session on Aug. 2, according to manager Aaron Boone. There is still no date set for additional imaging, which will determine when Judge can resume baseball activities.”

Judge has been out since May 31.

He had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

According to the site, Judge could still return this month.

Social Media On Judge

Here’s what people have been saying:

@EricKopp21: “I continue to believe that Aaron Judge is NOT returning and that this will be a quiet deadline for the Yanks. They know they’re going nowhere.”

@nysportsfan322: “I’m really starting to think that Judge isn’t coming back this year”

@LeorKushner: “Judge is done for the year. Yankees know this, and – as such – are not buying at the deadline Bookmark it”

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

The Yankees have been in Chicago all week, as they are coming off a series where they split four games with the White Sox.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 62-49 record in 111 gams.

Without Judge, the Yankees have still been able to remain one of the top teams in the MLB.

Right now, they are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Following the Cubs, the Yankees will return home for a series with the Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.