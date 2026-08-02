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New York Yankees Announced Aaron Judge Update During Cubs Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands on the field before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will finish their series at Wrigley Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-2 on Saturday night.

New York Yankees Announced Aaron Judge Update

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the latest update on Aaron Judge was released.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Completed another running session on Aug. 2, according to manager Aaron Boone. There is still no date set for additional imaging, which will determine when Judge can resume baseball activities.”

Judge has been out since May 31.

He had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

According to the site, Judge could still return this month.

Social Media On Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people have been saying:

@EricKopp21: “I continue to believe that Aaron Judge is NOT returning and that this will be a quiet deadline for the Yanks. They know they’re going nowhere.”

@nysportsfan322: “I’m really starting to think that Judge isn’t coming back this year”

@LeorKushner: “Judge is done for the year. Yankees know this, and – as such – are not buying at the deadline Bookmark it”

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Ryan McMahon #19 after their team’s 2-0 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees have been in Chicago all week, as they are coming off a series where they split four games with the White Sox.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 62-49 record in 111 gams.

Without Judge, the Yankees have still been able to remain one of the top teams in the MLB.

Right now, they are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the Cubs, the Yankees will return home for a series with the Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announced Aaron Judge Update During Cubs Series

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