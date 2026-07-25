New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodón News Before Phillies Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Rodón has gone 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine starts this season.
He continues to progress, and could return as soon as this month (according to MLB.com).
Looking At Rodón
GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees is greeted by Amed Rosario #14 after leaving the game against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
Rodón was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees walks through the dugout after he was removed from a game against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2024 in New York City.
Rodón is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees (and made the All-Star Game last year).
He is a very important pitcher for them to get healthy before the 2026 MLB playoffs.
Over 240 career games (and 235 starts), the 33-year-old has gone 97-47 with a 3.72 ERA.
Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Phillies
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 03: (L-R) Carlos Rodon #55, Max Fried #54, Austin Wells #28 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.The Yankees are coming off a series where they won two out of three games (at home) over the Pittsburgh Pirates.New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodón NewsThe Yankees have been without Carlos Rodón since June 28.Ahead of […]
New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodón News Before Phillies Series