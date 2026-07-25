New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodón News Before Phillies Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they won two out of three games (at home) over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodón News

The Yankees have been without Carlos Rodón since June 28.

Ahead of their series with the Phillies, they announced the latest update on the three-time MLB All-Star.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Carlos Rodon will throw a “two up” side session tomorrow, with a live BP session this upcoming week, Aaron Boone said.”

Rodón has gone 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine starts this season.

He continues to progress, and could return as soon as this month (according to MLB.com).

Looking At Rodón

Rodón was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Following the White Sox, Rodón had a one-year stint on the San Francisco Giants.

Rodón is in the middle of his fourth season with the Yankees (and made the All-Star Game last year).

He is a very important pitcher for them to get healthy before the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Over 240 career games (and 235 starts), the 33-year-old has gone 97-47 with a 3.72 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Phillies