New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil Update During Blue Jays Series

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They lost by a score of 4-1.

The Yankees will look to avoid a sweep (and snap their three-game losing streak) on Sunday afternoon.

New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil Update

Also on Saturday, the Yankees announced the latest update on Luis Gil.

MLB.com wrote (on August 15): “Continued rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley on Aug. 15, tossing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and one walk on 30 pitches (17 strikes). Could be a relief option down the road.”

According to the site he could return to action as soon as this month (or next).

The 28-year-old had been in Triple-A at the time of his injury.

Looking At Gil

Gil has spent five seasons at the MLB level.

He got off to a strong start to his career, winning the 2024 American League Rookie of The Year Award.

That year, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

Gil had struggled during his limited action at the MLB level this season.

Before getting sent to Triple-A, he had gone 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in four starts.

In 2024 and 2025, Gil also appeared in three total MLB playoff games.

Looking At The Yankees Going Into Sunday

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

Following their series with the Blue Jays, they will remain on the road to visit Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 37-28 in 65 games away from the Bronx.