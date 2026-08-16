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New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil Update During Blue Jays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference beforep laying the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They lost by a score of 4-1.

The Yankees will look to avoid a sweep  (and snap their three-game losing streak) on Sunday afternoon.

New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil Update

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago White Sox during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2025 in New York City.

Also on Saturday, the Yankees announced the latest update on Luis Gil.

MLB.com wrote (on August 15): “Continued rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley on Aug. 15, tossing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and one walk on 30 pitches (17 strikes). Could be a relief option down the road.”

According to the site he could return to action as soon as this month (or next).

The 28-year-old had been in Triple-A at the time of his injury.

Looking At Gil

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of game one of the Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Gil has spent five seasons at the MLB level.

He got off to a strong start to his career, winning the 2024 American League Rookie of The Year Award.

That year, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees reacts after recording a strikeout during the fourth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2026 in New York City. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Gil had struggled during his limited action at the MLB level this season.

Before getting sent to Triple-A, he had gone 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in four starts.

In 2024 and 2025, Gil also appeared in three total MLB playoff games.

Looking At The Yankees Going Into Sunday

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees fields a bunt against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

Following their series with the Blue Jays, they will remain on the road to visit Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 37-28 in 65 games away from the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announced Luis Gil Update During Blue Jays Series

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