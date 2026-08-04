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New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodon Update During Cardinals Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on July 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees lost the first game of their series to the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 13-7 (in the Bronx).

The two teams will continue action on Tuesday night.

New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodon Update

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees leaves the game with manager Aaron Boone #17 during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Monday, the Yankees announced the latest update on Carlos Rodon.

He has been out since June 28 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Threw approximately 40 pitches in live BP on Aug. 3 at Yankee Stadium. Expects to be in a Minor League rehab setting for his next outing, potentially Aug. 8.”

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees waits for manager Aaron Boone #17 to relieve him during the fourth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 7, 2023 in New York City.

Before getting hurt, Rodon had gone 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine starts.

As the Yankees make a push for the 2026 MLB playoffs, he will likely provide a huge boost when he returns.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Brian Cashman said the Yankees “shopped in that [bullpen] aisle pretty heavily, to no avail.” He pointed to Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt coming back as a way of “deepening our staff that way.””

Before the Yankees, Rodon had spent time with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star.

The 33-year-old is in the middle of his 12th season at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees (R) celebrates with Ryan McMahon #19 after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-50 record in 113 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 26-24 in 50 games at home).

Following two more games with the Cardinals, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Cardinals Right Now

GettyJose Fermin #15, Nathan Church #27 and Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after their team’s 13-7 win against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. 

The Cardinals are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 56-57 record in 113 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 28-25 in 53 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodon Update During Cardinals Series

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