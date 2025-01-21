Mets Predicted to Sign Yankees 3-Time All-Star Veteran

A reunion with first baseman Anthony Rizzo didn’t seem likely after the New York Yankees declined his club option in the early stages of the offseason, and a few months later, it seems even less likely. For the Yankees and Rizzo, continuing their relationship doesn’t make much sense after New York signed Paul Goldschmidt.

While Rizzo remains on the market, the veteran should eventually find a new home. That could be sooner than later, with spring training about a month away.

There are a few teams that still need a first baseman, including the Yankees rival, the New York Mets.

Grant Young of Sports Illustrated believes the Mets should give him a look, but only as a “last-resort option.”

Rizzo to Mets Prediction

Replacing Pete Alonso with Rizzo wouldn’t be an upgrade for the New York Mets. However, with Alonso still on the market and the Mets not having a deal done with him yet, there seems to be a chance that he’ll play for a different ball club in 2025.

Unlike the New York Yankees last season, the Mets had decent production out of first base because of Alonso. Giving that up to save money would be a questionable decision for the money-filled Mets, but it might be what has to happen if Alonso signs elsewhere.

The Yankees acted swiftly on the free agent market for a first baseman, and while the Mets have a few options available, Alonso and Rizzo are two of the only players remaining.

Even if it’s a small one, there seems to be a chance one of them will end up in Queens.

Jim Riley predicted that would happen, predicting Rizzo would land with the Mets to replace Alonso next season.

“I’m going to go New York Mets for Anthony Rizzo. Why not? Give me a one-year deal to go be the first baseman in Queens for the Mets. You can keep Mark Vientos at third base,” said Riley.

“You bring (Rizzo) in and you’ve got some power potential here. You’ve got some leadership here. You’ve got the one year deal and then you’re moving on and getting into the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sweepstakes next year… So your one year fill in guy could be Anthony Rizzo. Keeps you away from any of that Luis Arraez trade talk.” Riley said on January 18.

Would Rizzo Help the Mets?

If the past year and a half of Rizzo were any indication, he isn’t the player he once was. That was why the New York Yankees got rid of him and likely why he continues to be without a new home.

He could potentially help the New York Mets if he were the last option available, but only as a veteran presence who might catch a hot streak once every few months.

With a .228/.301/.335 slash line in 2024 for the Yankees, the Mets shouldn’t expect much better from the 2016 World Series champion.