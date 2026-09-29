Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Makes Bold Change Ahead of MLB Postseason

The New York Yankees are set to open the 2026 postseason against their historical rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in what will be their seventh all-time meeting beyond the regular season.

And ahead of the series opener, which officially begins on Tuesday evening at Yankee Stadium, Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe has made a meaningful change in his representation.

New York Yankees Infielder Anthony Volpe Hires Scott Boras

Volpe, who signed a one-year, $3,475,000 with the Yankees, will now be represented by Scott Boras, the most powerful player agent in professional sports.

The news was first reported by MLB Insider Pat Ragazzo:

“Anthony Volpe has hired super agent Scott Boras and Boras Corp to represent him Volpe is in the Yankees’ starting lineup tonight at second base in Game 1 of the Wild Card series,” Ragazzo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Limited by injury, Volpe appeared in 70 games this season for the Yankees, hitting two home runs with 28 RBI, along with a .245 batting average and a .658 OPS.

Volpe, who was taken by New York with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, won the Yankees’ starting shortstop job out of spring training in 2023 and quickly became a regular in the lineup. He finished his rookie season with 21 homers, 60 RBI and 24 stolen bases while winning an American League Gold Glove, becoming the first Yankees rookie to win the award.

Volpe took a step forward offensively in 2024, including a 21-game hitting streak, and hit a grand slam in Game 4 of the World Series. He finished that season with 12 homers, 60 RBI, and 28 steals. The 2025 season saw Volpe hit 19 homers and drive in 72 runs, but he underwent shoulder surgery after the 2025 season and began 2026 on the injured list.

After a stint in the minors, he returned to New York in September and immediately made an impact, going 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBI in a 10-3 win over Colorado.

The Yankees Tried Out Anthony Volpe At Third Base Near The End Of THe Season

Near the end of the regular season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone tried Volpe, who normally plays shortstop, out at third base for the first time in his career during the club’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

“Not a lot of action out there, but there’s something to be said for being in there and thinking through the situations and moving and setting up how you’re supposed to,” Boone said, according to SNY Yankees.

“We’ll see,” Boone said. “He’s worked a lot over there. He played a little bit down there in Triple-A so just because he didn’t get a ball in the game, I just wanted him moving around so we have some options.”

“Obviously you get prepared and that’s part of being a new fielder,” Volpe told the Associated Press. “No matter where you play, you got to anticipate and know what you got to do.”