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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Blue Jays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off an 8-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit, one walk, one RBI and one run.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/12 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C R. Weathers SP”

Volpe is not in the starting lineup on Friday.

The 25-year-old shortstop is currently batting .194 with 13 hits, one home run, nine RBI’s, 11 runs and five stolen bases in 20 games.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Volpe was the 30th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

After a strong start to his career, Volpe has struggled as of late.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring on an error in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the home opener at PNC Park on April 4, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe being out of the lineup:

@ssuglia: “When can I stop scanning the lineup worried that I’m going to see Volpe listed?”

@GregMazzo21: “Took them long enough to put Caballero back at shortstop and not to have Volpe in there.”

@TonyBarrios_24: “Yay! No Volpe.”

@MVJUDGE99: “No Volpe in the lineup🔥🔥🔥 Let’s win game 1!”

@mdestefano14: “No Volpe no problems 🙂‍↕️”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees looks on after scoring off a single by Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-26 record in 67 games.

They have gone 22-14 in 36 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Blue Jays Series

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