New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Blue Jays Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off an 8-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit, one walk, one RBI and one run.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/12 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C R. Weathers SP”

Volpe is not in the starting lineup on Friday.

The 25-year-old shortstop is currently batting .194 with 13 hits, one home run, nine RBI’s, 11 runs and five stolen bases in 20 games.

Volpe was the 30th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

After a strong start to his career, Volpe has struggled as of late.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe being out of the lineup:

@ssuglia: “When can I stop scanning the lineup worried that I’m going to see Volpe listed?”

@GregMazzo21: “Took them long enough to put Caballero back at shortstop and not to have Volpe in there.”

@TonyBarrios_24: “Yay! No Volpe.”

@MVJUDGE99: “No Volpe in the lineup🔥🔥🔥 Let’s win game 1!”

@mdestefano14: “No Volpe no problems 🙂‍↕️”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-26 record in 67 games.

They have gone 22-14 in 36 games on the road.