New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Tigers Series Finale

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will finish their series in Michigan.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won Tuesday’s game by a score of 4-3.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) finished with two hits and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/24 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C M. Schuemann CF R. Weathers SP”

Volpe has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Wednesday.

He is batting .278 with 27 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 16 runs and seven stolen bases in 30 games.

The 25-year-old has spent all four years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Volpe’s Hot Stretch

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe recently:

@JonFromMaspeth: “Don’t be fooled by Volpe stats this season. They have been limiting his exposure to RHP, which he has struggled against greatly. Hes always hit LHP fairly well in his career. They’re just realizing now that he’s more of a platoon hitter.”

@yankeesondeck_: “I stopped being a Volpe shill after 2025 but it’s really weird how some people won’t acknowledge he’s been hitting right now. Yes, we’ve seen these stretches before. And will see if he keeps it up. But right now he’s doing his job.”

@SleeperYankees: “Anthony Volpe in his last five games: .412 AVG .912 OPS 7 H 1 RBI 1 R The bat is coming alive.”

@yankplane06: “Skubal is going to give Volpe a hanging off speed pitch that he will hit for a HR tonight. Book it.”

Yankees Ahead Of Series Finale

The Yankees are the top team in the American League East with a 47-31 record in 78 games.

After the Tigers, they will visit the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Fenway Park.