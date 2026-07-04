New York Yankees Reveal Anthony Volpe Decision Before Twins Game

The New York Yankees were without Anthony Volpe in their lineup on Friday night while playing the Minnesota Twins.

After opting to keep him out of the lineup, they pulled off a 5-2 victory.

Ahead of their second clash, the organization made a decision regarding Volpe.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

Saturday’s matchup will commence at 1:35 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

As announced by Underdog MLB (via X), New York has placed Volpe back in the lineup, fifth in the order.

Trent Grisham (DH) will be leading off once again, followed by Ben Rice (1B), Cody Bellinger (LF), Jasson Domínguez (RF), Volpe (SS), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B), Ryan McMahon (3B), Max Schuemann (CF) and Ali Sánchez (C).

Prospect Brendan Beck will be starting on the mound for his second game in the big leagues.

Anthony Volpe’s MLB Career

Selected 30th overall by New York in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, the ballclub believed he had something special worth tapping into.

He made his debut in March 2023 and finished his first year batting .209 with a .666 OPS and 21 homers.

Fast-forward to his 2026 campaign.

He’s now slashing .246/.343/.336 with a .679 OPS and just one home run through his 38 game appearances.

Along the way, he’s posted six doubles, one triple and 13 RBIs.

The 25-year-old shortstop has certainly faced a handful of obstacles through his four years in the Major Leagues, but he still shows flashes of great promise.

Consistency has proven itself to be a struggle for him. The moment he appears to be thriving, he enters a brief spiral.

Yankees Right Now

After snapping their hideous seven-game losing streak, New York has the opportunity to gain back control and climb in the American League East.

They’re not too far behind the division leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays (52-33).

The Yankees are 49-38 overall.

They led the division for quite some time, but between struggling at the plate and losing key players to the IL, it was only a matter of time before the Rays surpassed them.

However, even their healthy stars experienced a slump, namely Rice, who was shining earlier this season.

With a victory under their belt, the confidence is building — now is the time to get some momentum rolling through the weekend.

Twins Right Now

Minnesota is currently third in the American League Central, riding a record of 42-47 overall.

They are trailing the Cleveland Guardians (47-42) and the Chicago White Sox (45-42) in first and second, respectively.

Before heading to Yankee Stadium, the Twins had won their three-game series against the Houston Astros 2-1.

Minnesota’s lineup, per Underdog MLB (via X), has also been released.

As detailed, “Twins 7/4 T. Larnach LF, B. Buxton CF, K. Clemens 2B, J. Bell DH, R. Lewis 1B, B. Lee 3B, R. Kreidler SS, L. Keaschall RF, A. Jackson C.”

Zebby Matthews will be starting on the mound for the Twins.